Pitt County had its highest one-day total of new coronavirus confirmations on Friday and averaged 43 new cases daily over the last seven days, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Vidant Health also reported a record number of hospitalizations.
The state reported 63 positive test results for county residents on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 51 on Sunday and 47 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 1,519 as of Monday morning. A total of 307 cases has been reported since July 21.
Sunday's total of 51 matched previous one-day highs on July 18 and July 22, according to the state. Additionally, Vidant Health reported that 89 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in its facilities in eastern North Carolina.
“Today’s 89 COVID-19-related hospitalizations across Vidant Health is the highest we’ve seen as a system," a statement from Vidant said. "This illustrates why we’ve been vocal on the need to remain vigilant in the fight against this virus. It is important for community members to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear masks when out in public, social distance and practice good hand hygiene.”
The Pitt County Health Department estimates that 977 people who contracted the virus since March have now recovered; 10 people in Pitt County have died.
Totals are increasing as health officials have expanded testing in the county significantly. In addition to testing conducted at Vidant and private medical practices, the health department and partners are operating nine free testing sites. The sites are open in most communities from Bethel to Ayden and Farmville to Grimesland.
A free one-day testing event also took place Saturday in at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in west Greenville.
The state reports that between 600 and 850 tests were administered daily in Pitt since July 21, although not everyone who received a test lives in Pitt County. About 7 percent of tests given locally have been positive for COVID-19, the state reports.
More than 1.6 million tests have been administered statewide including more than 30,000 on Sunday. About 8 percent of tests statewide have been positive.
Statewide, 1,625 news virus cases were reported on Monday, about the same number as Sunday and down from more than 2,000 on Friday and Saturday.
A total of 1,169 people were hospitalized statewide on Monday. The number has declined steadily since a record high of 1,228 on July 22.