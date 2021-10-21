Pitt County is preparing to help children age 5-11 get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the federal government says the approval of a pediatric Pfizer vaccine grows closer to becoming a reality.
On Wednesday the White House said children in that age range will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the Assoicated Press reported. Federal officials detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school age children in a matter of weeks.
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.
Within hours of formal approval, which is expected after the Food and Drug Administration signs off and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meets on Nov. 2-3, millions of doses will begin going out to providers across the country, along with the smaller needles needed for injecting young children.
Within days of that, the vaccine will be ready to go into arms on a wide scale.
“We’re completing the operational planning to ensure vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are available, easy and convenient,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said. “We’re going to be ready, pending the FDA and CDC decision.”
In Pitt County, health officials have been working with the state in preparation for FDA and CDC approval of the pediatric vaccine. The county health department has reserved 300 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children, pending approval.
“There is no approval yet, and although approval is likely, it is not guaranteed,” Amy Hattem, Pitt County deputy health director, said. “We have agreed to be a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination provider once the vaccine has been approved for this population. We have reserved an initial allotment of the Pfizer vaccine for children, through NC DHHS, should it be approved, and hope to receive it in November. Pediatric health care provider practices will also be able to order an allotment to provide to their patients once the vaccine is approved.”
Hattem said that the department plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine for kids onsite at the Health Department. Appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine can already be scheduled for adults.
“We will not establish a schedule for children until we know if and when we are receiving the vaccine,” Hattem said. “We already have an established online scheduler for adults to make an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine. We do not have Pfizer for adults. We are also accepting adult walk-ins if preferred.”
Hattem said that if the need arises, mass clinic sites will be open. Each mass site would only serve one population, adults or children, at a time. She said that ensures the quality of service for patients.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and a two-week wait for full protection to kick in, meaning the first youngsters in line will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Dr. Lisa Reed, medical director for family medicine at MAHEC, a western North Carolina safety net provider that serves patients from rural Appalachia and more urban communities such as the tourist town of Asheville, said it is going to take effort to get some families on board.
Reed told the Associated Press she lives “in a community that has a lot of vaccine hesitancy, unfortunately.”
“Some have lower health literacy or belong to ethnic groups that are more hesitant in general’’ because of a history of mistrust, she said. And Asheville, she said, has a sizeable population of well-educated adults who are longtime vaccine skeptics.