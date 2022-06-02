AYDEN — Pitt County is growing and officials want to know what vision residents have for that growth.
Pitt County government is updating its 2030 Comprehensive Land Use Plan and is giving it a new name, "Envision Pitt County 2045." After meeting with representatives of local governments, state agencies and other entities, the county's planning and development services departments, which are overseeing the update, are holding input sessions to learn how people think that growth should be directed.
About a half dozen people attended Wednesday’s session at Ayden-Grifton High School. The first event, which only drew a handful of people, was held May 19 at D.H. Conley High School. Another session is set for 5-7 p.m. today at Farmville-Central High School.
The final session will be on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at North Pitt High School.
State law requires local governments to create comprehensive plans “that set forth goals, policies, and programs intended to guide the present and future physical, social and economical development,” Assistant County Manager/Planning and Community Development James Rhodes said during an April presentation to the commissioners.
Pitt County’s first land-use plan was adopted in 1990 and was updated in 2002 and 2011.
This update is being called “Envision Pitt County 2045.” Rhodes said that name was selected because this is a plan that will reflect how people see their community in 10 to 20 years.
“People are concerned about the rate of growth, the location of growth, whether it’s going too fast or too slow,” Rhodes said. “Not surprisingly we’re hearing about environmental impacts.” These are issues that are commonly found in most land use plans.
People living in the D.H. Conley High School attendance area are worried about crowded schools; the Ayden-Grifton area doesn’t have that concern right now, Rhodes said, but new development is underway east of Ayden.
“It depends on what area of the county you are in,” Rhodes said. “I’m sure when we go north of the river, there is a whole different perspective.”
During a community meeting in Stokes last month, people discussed wanting to see more growth in the area.
Fred Austin, a member of the Envision Pitt County 2045 steering committee, attended to encourage people to share their views.
“You always hear people say I wish Pitt County had yada, yada, yada,” Austin said. “Now is the time to express those opinions.
“We are going to grow, no matter what, so we need to make sure we grow the way we would like to,” Austin said.
Most speakers at Ayden-Grifton wanted a land use plan that would encourage manufacturing facilities to locate in the area near Ayden. Others lobbied for more retail growth.
Ayden resident and businesswoman Sarah Coltrain wants more development in and around Ayden. Growth has been focused in the Greenville and Winterville areas but it’s needed in all Pitt County towns.
It should begin with creating skilled manufacturing jobs because they are well-paying jobs, Coltrain said.
“People here need security, they need jobs, they need accessibility for health care. Yes, I get it, Vidant (ECU Health) is right up the street but the reality is it’s not easy for people to get up there,” Coltrain said. “Getting back to sustainability in a small community area is very important.”
John Bray, co-founder of a Time for Science, now the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences-Contentnea Creek, lobbied to modify local rules governing outdoor lighting.
A planetarium is located at the Contentnea Creek site, located about 20 miles south of Greenville, between Ayden and Grifton. Star-gazing events are held at the site and light pollution is becoming a growing problem, reducing the visibility of the stars.
The county and local municipalities have rules requiring shopping centers and other commercial areas to use downward lighting. Bray wants the requirement extended to residential areas.
Individuals who didn’t attend the input sessions can offer their opinions through an online survey, www.EnvisionPittCounty2045.com. The survey will be open through June 15.