Pitt County will restart glass recycling in May, but leaders said they want more information to better understand the rising costs of waste disposal.
East Carolina Vocational Center’s waste management services has more than doubled its fee to $100 per ton of recyclable waste since July. From July 2019 to June of 2020, the fee was $34.50 per ton.
ECVC increased the cost because its workers have had to sort out an increasing amount of non-recyclable waste from the stream, John Demary, Pitt County director of solid waste and recycling, told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners April 19. Contamination rates have risen from 7 percent in 2009 to over 30 percent in 2020.
“Not only are we paying for the recyclables to be processed and marketed, we’re also paying for the contamination of materials that we don’t want to collect — or trash that’s put into the recycling,” Demary said.
Total solid waste expenditures between July and March were $601,452, Demary said. Tipping fees added up to $364,922 of that, with $236,403 going to ECVC and $128,518 going to the landfill. Operational costs at the county transfer station and collection sites accounted for the rest.
Demary said that the total average cost to recycle, with operational expenses factored in, comes to about $165 per ton.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally said that he’d like to see how much ECVC receives from resellers. He said he’d like to also see how much revenue that comes through ECVC goes to administrative staff and how much goes to employees. He also asked about the hourly wage of employees at ECVC’s site.
“I really want to start to see a bigger picture,” Nunnally said. “We have recyclables produced by the community and a third-party vendor that’s out there collecting the recyclables, sorting them and presumably receiving money in return to resell them on the market.”
“I just want to make sure we’re getting a full picture of how that money is moving. At this point, the taxpayers of Pitt County are footing a higher and higher bill for those services,” Nunnally said.
Demary and County Manager Scott Elliott said that they are working to obtain those numbers. Elliott said that staff has started asking more questions since the tipping fee increased to $100.
“We need to have an understanding that we can justify to you per-ton fees and so forth for the program,” Elliott said. “ECVC has offered to come before the board to report … Right now, we’re having a little bit of pushback as far as getting the information so that we can analyze the revenue and expenditure side of the equation.”
Nunnally said that he’d like to see that information brought to the board’s next meeting prior to deciding about bidding.
To help keep costs from rising further, the county and municipalities last year began asking residents to keep contaminants like plastic bags and pizza boxes out of the stream. Officials hope to lower the contamination rate to below 20 percent by June 2022, Demary said.
Curbside collection and multi-family collection sites at apartment complexes contribute the most contaminants, he said. Solid Waste will recommend and end to curbside and multi-family collection in favor of a dropoff collection method the 2022 goal is not achieved.
Demary said that his group is working with municipalities to implement a new “Ooops” tag system that will make residents aware of contamination in their bins.
The system would have drivers work ahead of collection trucks to “take a peek” inside recycling bins and mark them prior to pickup to let residents know why their cans were not picked up.
The county last year also stopped accepting glass bottles and jars because commingle resellers did not want shards from breakage. Complaints from residents prompted officials to work with a Wilson outfit willing to purchase glass.
The county obtained grant funds to purchase glass collection bins for each of its collection sites. Demary informed commissioners that new containers will be available next month at Bells Fork, Winterville, Ayden-Grifton, Farmville, Grimesland and Wellcome.
Demary said that the recycling bins will be bright yellow and are to be used for glass bottles and jars only. Glass must be taken to one of those sites for recycling.