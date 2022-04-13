A more unified approach to economic development and a transformative gymnasium project were major points that arose out of a retreat held by Pitt County leadership this week.
County staff and elected leaders convened at the Hilton Greenville on Monday to break bread and discuss individual and collective visions for the county. The Board of Commissioners, County Manager Janis Gallagher and her senior leadership team met for the 90-minute retreat called at the direction of Board Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick.
“With the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding and things coming up we just wanted to get everyone together,” Fitzpatrick said. “We usually have such a formal process at our meetings. We wanted everyone to have an opportunity in a less formal session to voice their opinions and different priorities they’d like to see that money be used for.
“Also I think everybody would agree that money will be used on transformative projects. We want to get everyone in a consensus moving forward.”
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Lauren White and Alex Albright were absent from the meeting due to schedule conflicts.
No decisions were made on spending $35.1 million in ARPA funding, which in February the board directed staff to provide toward seven categories of federally permitted spending ranging from health and broadband to infrastructure.
With half of the $35.1 million received from the federal treasury in May of 2021 and the other half scheduled for May of this year, the board has not made specific plans as to what those lump figures will go toward in their specific categories. Monday’s dinner was a chance to express those desires.
Beth Ward, the commissioner for District C, said that the lump sum is more than she has seen in her career in local politics. In the vein of community health, she posited the idea of a county gymnasium.
“Deep down in my heart, that’s a lot of money,” Ward said. “I’d like to see us build a gymnasium and put some offices in it and divide the courts up so senior citizens can go out there and play.”
Ward also said she was concerned the money would be spent before the county could undertake a transformative project like the Pitt County Gymnasium. Gallagher assured her and the rest of the board that the lump sum has been untouched aside from $2 million for employee premium pay previously approved by the board.
Gallagher said that the meeting was a good precursor to this year’s elections. Six of the nine seats are up for election in November, and Fitzpatrick and Albright are not seeking re-election.
“I think our board is functioning very well together,” Gallagher said. “I think you build mutual respect, trust and communication just by breaking bread. This is an opportunity for our board, before the November elections and we have turnover, to strengthen the relationships they have with each other in a casual environment.”
In a matter not related to ARPA funding, Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said he wants to improve job opportunities for all county residents this year. Gallagher proposed that strengthening relationships with local economic development entities such as the Greenville ENC Alliance and the NC East Alliance could present better opportunities for Pitt County Economic Development.
“One of the discussions on economic development led to a kind of preliminary plan,” Gallagher told McLawhorn. “I don’t think as manager it makes sense to lose our internal department of economic development.
“I do think with our economic development partners we can make things seamless to where you can’t really tell the difference between who’s in charge.”
Gallagher said that a meeting with the Greenville ENC Alliance ended with three goals to move forward — an honest pro and con assessment of both the county group and alliance, combined marketing efforts and a possible move for the county’s development group into the Fifth Street location with other economic entities.
The headquarters at 209 E. Fifth St. contains the ECU Office of Research Economic Development and Engagement as well as Greenville ENC Alliance, NC East Alliance and NC Biotech’s Eastern Region office.
“Everybody is currently under one roof in that space next to Sup Dogs,” Gallagher said. “Guess who’s the only one who’s not there? Pitt County Government, us. Over the next year or so I would like the board to consider the value of co-locating.
“That’s not giving up our independence, but having a unified front.”