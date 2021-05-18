The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a one-year jail medical services contract but not before one commissioner admonished the sheriff for her handling of the contract process.
During Monday's regular board meeting, Commissioner Tom Coulson read a statement expressing his disappointment in Sheriff Paula Dance’s handling of the jail services contract.
“While I respect the independence of the constitutional authority of the sheriff, that independence comes with the responsibility to engage in a fair and transparent process when selecting vendors and also to communicate with the governing body, county commissioners and staff, that by law must approve taxpayer funds,” Coulson said.
His statement came immediately after the Board of Commissioners returned from a closed session that was called to preserve "attorney-client privilege."
“I am very disappointed with the process the sheriff and her team has engaged in and as a result she has unnecessarily damaged a long-term relationship in our local community," Coulson said. "She has put the commissioners in a position to have no choice but approve a contract with Wellpath for jail medical services and she has exposed the county and its taxpayers to unnecessary litigation that could have been avoided if she had simply communicated and worked with county staff to follow the process.”
Dance appeared before the commissioners in April to tell them she had concerns about the current jail medical provider’s lack of technology and how it was hindering efforts to collect historical data on medical care provided at the jail.
Dance said Eastern Carolina Medical Services has provided medical care to the detention center since 2000 and all jail medical records are still on paper.
Staff attorney for the sheriff’s office, Serenity Norman, said in April other jail medical service providers used electronic medical systems.
Dance said the paper records created transparency issues. Eastern Carolina wouldn’t be able to tell her staff how many time an EMS squad had been called to the jail to take someone to the hospital, Dance said. She said the company didn’t provide invoices giving detailed breakdowns on expenses such as bandages or over-the-counter medicine dispersed to detainees.
County Manager Scott Elliott said in April he thought it would be difficult to provide enough time to transition to a new provider. “I would almost recommend to just do a one-year extension,” Elliott said in April. “Give us the year to work out whether the sheriff and the county stays with ECMS or you transfer to a third-party service.”
Dance persisted and recommended the county hire Wellpath, a Nashville, Tenn., corporation that specializes in providing medical care in jails, prisons and inpatient and residential treatment facilities, according to its website.
Following the closed session, Elliott proposed the commissioners approve a one-year contract with Wellpath, with provisions.
Elliott said the approval should be conditional on the creation of a staff committee consisting of himself, the county attorney, the county financial officer, the sheriff and the chief of detention services. A request for proposals will also be issued for the jail medical services contract.
Elliott said a timeline for the process will be brought back in June.
Shell building construction
The board unanimously voted to allow Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews to begin planning and implementing the identification of new sites for industrial shell buildings.
The county’s current shell building, located in Indigreen Corporate Park is under sales contract and the county has few existing facilities to offer potential clients.
“We need to build product and we need to compete for the different projects that are coming through from different sources,” she said. “As we recruit we are significantly limited because what we have in our inventory are smaller buildings, with low ceiling heights or they are more for warehouse distribution.”
There are six industrial parks in Pitt County but Andrews has been advised that the next shell buildings should be located in Indigreen Corporate Park and Farmville Corporate Park because both locations have all available utilities and access to U.S. 264.
Indigreen with nationally known businesses such as Mayne Pharmaceuticals will attract clients, Andrews said. The Farmville site is also close to Raleigh, Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham Airport and the interstates that loop through and around them.
The Farmville site also is eligible for federal funding that could cover the cost of the shell building’s construction.
Andrews said the Pitt County Industrial Park came in third because a stream runs through the property and development has to be planned carefully.
County Manager Scott Elliott said once the planning is completed the project will be brought back to the commissioners for funding approval.
New contracts
The board unanimously voted to award a nearly $1.45 million contract to Laughlin-Sutton Construction Company, near Greensboro, to complete the three remaining phases of the Pitt County Animal Shelter renovation and construction project.
The total bid for the project is nearly $1.38 million, County Engineer Tim Corley said. However, a 5 percent contingency was added because there are concerns demolition of existing structures could produce unexpected costs.
It also unanimously awarded two lawn care and maintenance contracts to WAC Corporation and Little’s Nursery.
Corley said the low bidder, who was originally awarded the contract in November, canceled the contract after April, saying his business couldn’t handle the work.
The county negotiated with other low bidders and negotiated an agreement where WAC Corporation will receive $136,821 to mow at the West Fifth Street and Government Circle locations, the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. The company will work in conjunction with the county’s building and grounds staff to mow at Alice F. Keene District Park.
Little’s Nursery will receive $91,570 for mowing and lawn maintenance at the county’s convenience sites, transfer station and Warren Farm property.
Human Relations board
The board voted 7-2 to give staff authority to advertise that the county is hiring a half-time community relations coordinator who will work with the newly created human relations commission.
Funding for the position must be approved as part of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Elliott said the coordinator won’t begin work until July 1, when the new fiscal year begins, but he wanted to start the hiring process.