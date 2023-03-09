Pitt County’s emergency services director preached the importance of proactivity and preparedness as students and workers across the state underwent a tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

At Creekside Elementary, students lined up along hallways, rolled into balls and covered their heads with their hands to practice how they’d react to severe weather. Randy Gentry, Pitt County’s director of Emergency Management, said storms can begin in March amid shifts in temperature.


