A Creekside Elementary School teacher directs her fourth grade class at the beginning of a tornado drill Wednesday. The drill was part of a statewide effort to prepare students and employees for possible severe weather.
Students duck and cover in the hallway of Creekside Elementary during a statewide tornado drill Wednesday. Principal Yolanda Williams said students and staff were getting a chance to practice not only for safety but to ease nerves.
Students duck and cover under artwork in the hallway of Creekside Elementary during a statewide tornado drill Wednesday. The drill was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week and helps prepare students and staff for the possibility of a natural disaster.
Photos by Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Pitt County’s emergency services director preached the importance of proactivity and preparedness as students and workers across the state underwent a tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
At Creekside Elementary, students lined up along hallways, rolled into balls and covered their heads with their hands to practice how they’d react to severe weather. Randy Gentry, Pitt County’s director of Emergency Management, said storms can begin in March amid shifts in temperature.
“The early ’80s we had a string of tornadoes that came through and impacted the Eastern Pines area, down through Ayden and southern Pitt County,” Gentry said. “It was quite a severe storm and we had some loss of life, so Pitt County has had its share of impact by tornadoes and of course we’ve also had some flooding through the years we’ve had to respond to.”
Gentry said the county has been free of major weather incidents in the four years he has led Emergency Management. But he noted that a few years of clear skies is no cause for complacency.
“First of all, you’re living in eastern North Carolina so you always need to be prepared for any kind of change in your weather,” Gentry said. “I know we’ve had some warm days, but listening to the forecasters we have cool days coming. Any time that (an) extreme temperature change happens rapidly or suddenly, it could cause extreme weather.”
Public schools across the state held tornado drills on Wednesday and officials encouraged everyone to have an alert function on their phone or radio and think about where they might go and do if severe weather threatens. Pitt County hung a banner on its office complex on Fifth Street and other facilities and the county took to social media to spread the word about thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash flooding.
Preparation was the word of the day at Creekside where Principal Yolanda Williams said students and staff were getting a chance to practice not only for safety but to ease nerves that can accompany high-pressure situations.
“It’s very important for our students to be aware of severe weather events that could effect them not only at school but also at home,” Williams said. “This is an opportunity for them to reduce anxiety. The more they practice the more they’ll feel ... comfortable and be knowledgeable of what they need to do.
“We haven’t had one of these (severe weather) events in a while, but the more we practice the more it will keep us cognizant of what we need to do.”
Students remained in hallways. Willams said doors would be closed in the event of an emergency. Students would be kept away from high ceilings that could collapse or windows that wind could shatter and turn into deadly debris.
Williams said that teachers worked with students ahead of the event to let them ask questions and ensure they were knowledgeable about what they were doing. That includes differentiating between a tornado watch, warning and impending emergency, she said.
Gentry said it is a good idea for schools and other locations to practice quarterly emergency drills. He also emphasized that people should have a disaster plan at home and emergency kits with at least 72 hours worth of food, water, medicine and essentials in case they are left in dire straits from flooding or wind.
Pitt County’s website said residents can find helpful resources on preparing for severe spring weather online at www.READY.gov and www.Weather.gov.