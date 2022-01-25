Pitt County government hopes to fund over $13 million in capital projects in the 2022-23 fiscal year while the cost of last year's proposed law enforcement building has increased from $6 million to up to $13 millon.
The funded was considered during the Pitt County Board of Commissioners capital improvement projects and budget workshop Monday morning. Elements of the budget discussed Monday will be reassessed in March or April as the board approaches a finalized budget for the fiscal year.
All board members were in attendance except for Commissioner Lauren White. The meeting took place virtually due to spikes in COVID-19 cases in Pitt County, according to County Manager Janis Gallagher. She also cited the virus as a driving factor in the budget, referencing requests for personal protective equipment and related supplies.
Other key factors Gallagher mentioned included addressing school capital needs, maintaining quality service to county residents and responding to national economic trends. Gallagher said that staff has continued to monitor inflation seen across the country.
Capital needs are any projects or items valued at $100,000 or greater. At the budget meeting Gallagher and Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett presented 36 projects.
A recommended $6 million in rural broadband infrastructure was the highest price tag up for discussion. That number was a placeholder from pre-COVID goals, according to Barnett. He said county staff has been in discussion with various broadband providers. The source of that money to be determined, with documents from the workshop saying that it will require multiple forms of funding through grants and other sources such as American Rescue Plan money.
“We know how important broadband out into the rural parts of the county are so we have decided to keep this number in here,” Barnett told the board. “This may be a combination of county and ARP funds but we thought it was important enough to maintain it, to move it forward through our budget process.”
The board broke projects into seven categories: general government; public safety; economic and physical development; human services; education; cultural; and recreational and environmental protection. In years past the environmental protection budget was focused on solid waste only, according to Barnett. This year the budget includes a possible $100,000 for critical waterway snagging that would fund the removal of obstructions from creeks and rivers.
“You all know our Soil and Water (services) have been really great at getting grant funding,” Barnett told the board. “We have been able to get quite a bit of work in clearing some of our creeks after hurricanes. We decided to look at putting some money aside to combine with any grant funding out there.”
“This way we keep the process going,” Barnett said. “We feel like $100,000 will be good for a couple miles in the creek.”
A request for $5,071,500 to consolidate all Register of Deeds employees in one space was not recommended by staff. The request came about due to what the Register of Deeds Office called a need to relieve employee shortages during personal and sick leave times. The request said that the office is also running out of storage space for records, since all records must be available to the public and thus cannot be stored away.
Barnett said the purchase of the AgCarolina building this year made the request invalid. Register of Deeds staff will be housed in the building which was purchased for $1.25 million.
Staff also did not recommend a renovations for the Department of Social Services space in the county office building at 1717 W. Fifth St. Staff said they would like for the department to have a full-time director in place prior to making a move on renovations.
Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools is requesting over $39 million in funding for construction projects according to Superintendent Ethan Lenker.
About $24.3 million of that request comes from a proposed two-story building at D.H. Conley High School which will house the school’s media center. Barnett said that ARP funding opens a possibility to get more projects done that would otherwise stem from capital investments. The board will conduct an ARP workshop on Feb. 21.
The building would stand adjacent to two existing two-story buildings behind the school’s gymnasium. A proposal for the request said that the building would include 35 classrooms, with science labs, administration and an original gym and locker room area to address current core capacity issues and future growth.
The cost of construction for such a building would come in at $20.28 million.
Lenker said the need for new school facilities stemmed in part from House Bill 90 passed in 2017, which states that as of 2021-22 and beyond kindergarten through third-grade classrooms are required to have only a smaller number of students per teacher.
The following projects are on the tentative capital budget for the schools in 2022-23:
A classroom wing addition at Creekside Elementary School to replace existing modular buildings valued at $6.67 million
A classroom wing addition at Eastern Elementary to address crowding valued at $4.45 million. Parking will have to be added as well.
A classroom wing addition at Elmhurst Elementary valued at $3.57 million to address H.B. 90 compliance.
Generators at G.R. Whitfield and Grifton schools and at the facility services building valued at $641,250.
Sheriff’s Building
Staff provided an update on the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building, which was approved as part of last year’s budget for $6 million. Barnett prefaced the presentation by noting that while the sheriff’s office has grown its facilities have not for a number of years.
Barnett said the sheriff’s command staff as well as county engineering, himself and architect John Farkas have met bi-weekly to discuss concepts and function. Those discussions have led staff to say that 33,000 square feet is required for the facility in order to house employees from First Street, the Pitt County Courthouse, Ninth Street and the Pitt Area Transit building.
That $6 million number has increased to a range of $11-$13 million, Barnett said. The cost increase is a result of an increase to 33,000 square feet from 20,000 in addition to supply chain issues, increased construction costs and labor shortages.
Barnett recommended creating a financing portfolio to encompass the building, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Schools and solid waste disposal to free up funding for other projects.
Gallagher called on the board to offer direction for the project, including whether to proceed and where financing would come from.
“We obviously cannot cash fund this project at the new price,” Gallagher said.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally said the building is an imperative.
“Long term that office needs to be able to operate with an increased level of efficiency that a project like this would afford,” Nunnally said.
The board voted to proceed with the project, and to have staff tentatively bid out the process to determine a specific cost and determine financing options.
The board’s full workshop can be viewed on their YouTube channel under “PittCountyNC”