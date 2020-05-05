With the end of school rapidly approaching, many Pitt County high school seniors wonder if graduation will become yet another missed milestone in their final semester defined by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, any decisions commencement ceremonies will depend on what Gov. Roy Cooper has to say over the next few days. The graduations had been scheduled for June 5.
Cooper’s current stay-at-home order expires Friday, and an announcement offering more details on a three-phased easing of restrictions is forthcoming. Restriction on the size and location of gatherings will guide how, when and where seniors are able to commemorate their education.
No matter the announcement, graduation for the class of 2020 will be unprecedented, officials said during an online meeting of the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday. Several options being considered for graduation ceremonies were presented.
“We want to provide a dignified 2020 graduation for Pitt County seniors with safety and equity as priorities,” Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said.
“We looked at what other districts are doing and we have had many, many conversations. We have considered everything from virtual, live, hybrid and delayed graduations,” she said.
Principals from the county’s eight schools prefer an in-person option, Johnson said, "where they actually get to see their graduates one more time and give them their diplomas.”
But principals are also concerned about how to do that safely.
“Human nature and emotion can take over in a large gathering and they are concerned about how to manage that,” she said. “They said will defer to district guidance.”
The schools also reached out to those most heavily vested in 2020’s graduation: parents, teachers and seniors. More than 1,000 responded to a survey posted by the school system.
Parents (41 percent), favored some form of outside graduation, with only 5.5 percent in support of delaying a ceremony.
Students (47 percent) preferred an inside ceremony, as close to normal as possible. Only 4.3 percent were interested in delaying graduation.
Johnson presented four possible scenarios.
Option one is a live, communal graduation with limitations. Each school would have its own event, with limited attendance. Social distancing would be practiced and would include wearing masks, gloves and cleaning. But, unless it was a drive-in or drive-through ceremony, it would exceed the current gathering limits of 10.
Option two is a live, individual drive-through or walk-through graduation with limitations. Students would be staggered over a period of several weeks and return to the school to receive their diploma. Each would walk-in or drive-in with limited family members complying with the rule of no more than 10 at a gathering.
Option three is a completely virtual graduation. “It would be some sort of video compilation. It would include all photos of graduates and it could be put on our You Tube channel, our social media and our website,” said Johnson. In this instance, diplomas would be mailed.
Option four is to delay graduation and have a traditional ceremony at a later date — although, social distancing restrictions may or may not still be place.
High School Facilitator Preston Bowers said seniors have worked hard to be where they are and deserve a dignified ceremony.
“We recognize there is a lot of emotion tied to this for our community," Bowers said. "We want to do the best we can. However, we are a state agency and we’ve got to follow those state orders. We can’t go rogue and go out on our own to do something locally. That’s not within those guidelines.”
Board member Anna Barrett Smith commended the staffers for their time and effort..
“You all know this is an emotional time for me," said Smith, whose son is graduating. "But, my concern for this goes far beyond my senior. I have spoken to a quite a few seniors who are concerned about virtual graduation. They keep referring to it as a fake graduation. The parts of graduation they value are the collective celebration, the marching with the peers to Pomp and Circumstance, the collective turning of the tassels. They value those more than a photo opportunity,” she said.
“I’m a little frustrated — we can be together with 300 people at Lowe's on a Saturday but we can’t put together graduation,” she said.
Smith wondered if people were only given the choice between a virtual graduation and a delayed graduation if the responses may have been different.
“Nobody wants to delay graduation,” she said. “It seems like students really, really value that opportunity to get together.
“I personally would like to see if we can delay this decision, knowing there is a lot to be done. We might be in a vastly different place two weeks from now, or four weeks from now — than we are now. I would certainly regret making a decision right now when we don’t have all the facts. I would just personally like to do everything possible to preserve an in-person scenario with restrictions — with face masks, with hand sanitizer, whatever we need to do,” she said. “That may mean graduating students communally in groups of 100 at a time, depending on what the current orders in place are. I know they would rather graduate in groups of 100 than not graduate together at all.”
Board member Amy Cole said the system should do everything possible to meet expectations. "It is very obvious the majority want some type of an in-person of graduation. Maybe having it later in June when more restrictions are lifted. I really think these seniors deserve to have the communal graduation in any way we can. I’m willing to do whatever takes, however many days it takes, to let these seniors have the graduation they deserve.”
All the board members agreed safety for students, parents and staff must be the No. 1 priority. Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said the board would not take action on deciding about graduation until the governor made his announcement concerning the next phase of his plan. “We should know something very quickly,” she said.
Flanagan said she understood a plan needs to be developed soon. “Of course we have all sworn to uphold the laws of the state of North Carolina, so we have an obligation to do so,” she said.
Flanagan asked board members to consider the options presented at the meeting, and hear what the governor has to say. “At this point, I think we should have a special called meeting next week so we can chart a path moving forward,” she said.
“I would like to thank everyone, especially the staff within Pitt County, for navigating this COVID-19 [pandemic]. It feels similar to driving down the road in the dark with no headlights but, thankfully, our leadership team has driven down these roads so many times, they can do it with their eyes closed — we have very strong leadership,” she said.