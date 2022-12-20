Seven of Pitt County’s public schools will start the spring semester in January with new principals, the district reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of school leadership changes to 15 so far this academic year.

The latest announcement affects nearly 20 percent of the more than three dozen public schools throughout the county, bringing new principals to E.B. Aycock Middle, Ayden-Grifton High, Bethel School, Eastern Elementary, Pactolus School, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy elementary. Leadership changes will begin on Jan. 23.