...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Into Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are
expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Greenville
- Farmville
- Grifton
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Weather Alert
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**IAN EXPECTED TO RESTRENGTHEN OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST, BRING IMPACTS
TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning has been issued and a Tropical Storm
Warning has been issued for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Storm Surge Watch has been issued and a Tropical Storm
Warning has been issued for Beaufort, Hatteras Island, Inland
Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, and Ocracoke Island
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
- A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Coastal Onslow, East
Carteret, and West Carteret
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island,
Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 450 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville NC
- 28.7N 80.4W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to restrengthen off the Southeast
coastline over the next 24 hours before moving over the Carolinas
Friday into Saturday. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is
the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring rainfall amounts up to 5 to 8 inches,
which will bring the threat of localized flooding, especially in low-
lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Life-threatening storm surge
inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground is possible along much of the
coast, with greatest confidence in inundation values approaching
4 feet along the lower Neuse River. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages.
Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across eastern NC coastal areas near the barrier islands,
southern Pamlico Sound, and Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts along the Albemarle Sound.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended
preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to
evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM this afternoon, or
sooner if conditions warrant.
A public works employee with the City of Greenville cleans a catch basin on Wednesday to prevent water from pooling along city streets.
Pitt County School has announced it will cancel class on Friday due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Ian.
The school system announced the closure about noon on Thursday. It said the closure was due to the issuance of a tropical storm warning for Pitt County and updated forecasts of significant rainfall totals and possible wind increases.
The storm is expected to bring rainfall of 4 to 6 inches, beginning as early as tonight and lasting through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Newport. It could produce localized flooding, and stream and river flooding may become a concern by late in the week through the weekend. Peak rainfall intensity will be Friday into Saturday morning with localized flash flooding possible.
Local utility crews also have been cleaning debris from storm drains and inspecting the routes of electric lines among other efforts to prepare for the storm.
“Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages,” the Greenville Utilities Commission said in a Wednesday news release. “As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready to respond if needed.”
GUC said customers should call the toll-free Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482, to report an electric outage or other system damage. Outages also can be reported at guc.com/storm-central.
Social media shouldn’t be used for reporting outages because it is not monitored around the clock, the release said, and it could be hours before the message is seen.
“We’re on alert but it’s business as usual for us,” said Mark Suggs, general manager of Pitt-Greene Electric Membership Corporation, which provides electric service to portions of Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.
A contractor that trims trees for Pitt-Greene has already sent two crews to Florida to assist with recovery, Suggs said. Depending on the weather’s effects here, the contractor may send two more crews of two-three people, he said.
It all depends on how much wind and rain the area received, Suggs said.
“I think the unknown is will it gather strength when it gets back in the Atlantic,” he said. “How far out in the Atlantic will it go, will it gain strength when it comes back in (will it go) to South Carolina or Georgia or will it be further north. We really don’t know.”
Since Monday, the City of Greenville’s public works department has urged residents to clear storm drains near their homes of debris that may be accumulating.
The city has more than 17,000 storm drains and while public works and building and grounds crews have been sweeping main thoroughfares and various neighborhoods that have histories of flooding, they can’t clearevery drain, said Jordan Anders, communications specialist.
“The city does what it can to the extent that it can,” Anders said. “Obviously we’ve had a good amount of prep time and we’ve been about to contribute the entirety of this week to streets and building and grounds guys going out and trying to stay as far ahead of it as possible.
“That is really the greatest weapon we have; going out and making sure as many waterways that can be tended to are clear,” Anders said. “That includes catch basins … and making sure they are as clean as they can.”
While Greenville experienced remnants of Hurricane Elsa in July 2021, this is the first major weather event since the completion of the Town Creek Culvert in October 2020.
Along with cleaning storm drains, catch basins and streets, public works crews have been checking large ditches and creeks such as Green Mill Run to make sure there are no obstructions that would hinder water flow and create overrun.
“It’s about trying to hit as many points as possible in this time period right before,” he said. “Unfortunately there is nothing we can do about the rain. All you can do is just need to make sure it has somewhere to go.”
The Town of Winterville is performing similar checks of its stormwater system and electric utilities, said Town Clerk Don Harvey.
“You just don’t know what may happen as far as electrical but they give everything a special look as soon as we know something is headed our way,” Harvey said.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, waiving transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.
“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”
The governor also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club announced Wednesday that its Field of Heroes event scheduled for Saturday at the Town Common has been postponed until Oct. 8.
GUC is urging customers to link their cellphones to their accounts so they can receive text messages if they are impacted by an outage.
They can do it by visiting www.guc.com, logining to their account, and updating their User Profile. Customers can 752-7166 during regular business hours for assistance.
Information about outages — such as how many customers are affected and how long until the power comes back on — can be found on the GUC outage map at guc.com/outage-map.