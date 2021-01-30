Pitt County Schools reported 10 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 22-28, when students were in school classrooms for two days.
Schools reopened Tuesday, Jan. 26, after rising case numbers prompted a two-week hiatus from in-person classes. However, snow halted in-person learning for Thursday, Jan. 28.
From Jan. 22-28, six staff members and four students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 73 staff or student-related quarantines (18 staff, 55 students), the district reported Friday on its weekly COVID-19 update.
A total of 86 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off campus, with 646 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the school system has begun reporting quarantines for students and staff both on and off campus based on parents’ requests for the information. The real-time information replaces 14-day trend data that the district began reporting Jan. 15.
The weekly report indicates that 10 schools — Ayden Middle, Belvoir, Chicod, D.H. Conley, Falkland, Grifton, Ridgewood, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and Wintergreen Primary — reported one on-campus case each from Jan. 22-28. During that time period, students were on campus Jan. 26-27.
The largest number of quarantines was reported at Belvoir, which had 20 students or staff members quarantined.
When staff and students on and off campus are taken into account, all 38 schools in the district reported at least one quarantine. Forty-two students and staff members were quarantined at Wintergreen Primary. D.H. Conley reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, 10. As of 1 p.m. Friday, nine schools reported no active cases of COVID-19.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.