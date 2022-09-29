Catch Basin Cleaning

A public works employee with the City of Greenville cleans a catch basin on Wednesday to prevent water from pooling along city streets.

 Contributed/City of Greenville

Pitt County School has announced it will cancel class on Friday due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Ian.

The school system announced the closure about noon on Thursday. It said the closure was due to the issuance of a tropical storm warning for Pitt County and updated forecasts of significant rainfall totals and possible wind increases.

