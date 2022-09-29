Pitt County School has announced it will cancel class on Friday due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Ian.
The school system announced the closure about noon on Thursday. It said the closure was due to the issuance of a tropical storm warning for Pitt County and updated forecasts of significant rainfall totals and possible wind increases.
The storm is expected to bring rainfall of 4 to 6 inches, beginning as early as tonight and lasting through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Newport. It could produce localized flooding, and stream and river flooding may become a concern by late in the week through the weekend. Peak rainfall intensity will be Friday into Saturday morning with localized flash flooding possible.
Pitt County government announced that its offices would close as well on Friday due to expected storm conditions. Personnel assigned to 24-hour programs or emergency related agencies will be on the job, however.
Pitt Area Transit System (PATS) has modified public transportation services for Friday and Saturday. PATS will continue to provide medical patient transports, but all other ridership has been suspended. Normal operating schedules are expected to resume Monday.
The Leroy James Farmers Market will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday.
Superior and District Courts will be closed Friday as well as the County Clerk of Court, District Attorney and Public Defender offices. If you have a criminal court case on a calendar for Friday, check with your attorney for your new court date. Notification of new criminal court dates will arrive by mail within 10 to 14 days or check online calendars at nccourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office at 252-695-7100 and press 1 for criminal court information.
People with civil matters or a domestic violence court dates for Friday should contact the Clerk’s Office at 252-695-7100 and press 2 for information. For information about Family Court cases set for Friday, please call the Family Court Office at 252-695-7287.
Any documents to be filed with the clerk’s office on Friday will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office located at the Pitt County Detention Center, 124 New Hope Drive. Visit PittCountyNC.gov/CurrentInformation or facebook.com/PittCountyNC for more informaition.
UTILITY WORK
Local utility crews also have been cleaning debris from storm drains and inspecting the routes of electric lines among other efforts to prepare for the storm.
“Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages,” the Greenville Utilities Commission said in a Wednesday news release. “As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready to respond if needed.”
GUC said customers should call the toll-free Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482, to report an electric outage or other system damage. Outages also can be reported at guc.com/storm-central.
Social media shouldn’t be used for reporting outages because it is not monitored around the clock, the release said, and it could be hours before the message is seen.
“We’re on alert but it’s business as usual for us,” said Mark Suggs, general manager of Pitt-Greene Electric Membership Corporation, which provides electric service to portions of Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.
A contractor that trims trees for Pitt-Greene has already sent two crews to Florida to assist with recovery, Suggs said. Depending on the weather’s effects here, the contractor may send two more crews of two-three people, he said.
It all depends on how much wind and rain the area received, Suggs said.
“I think the unknown is will it gather strength when it gets back in the Atlantic,” he said. “How far out in the Atlantic will it go, will it gain strength when it comes back in (will it go) to South Carolina or Georgia or will it be further north. We really don’t know.”
Since Monday, the City of Greenville’s public works department has urged residents to clear storm drains near their homes of debris that may be accumulating.
The city has more than 17,000 storm drains and while public works and building and grounds crews have been sweeping main thoroughfares and various neighborhoods that have histories of flooding, they can’t clearevery drain, said Jordan Anders, communications specialist.
“The city does what it can to the extent that it can,” Anders said. “Obviously we’ve had a good amount of prep time and we’ve been about to contribute the entirety of this week to streets and building and grounds guys going out and trying to stay as far ahead of it as possible.
“That is really the greatest weapon we have; going out and making sure as many waterways that can be tended to are clear,” Anders said. “That includes catch basins … and making sure they are as clean as they can.”
While Greenville experienced remnants of Hurricane Elsa in July 2021, this is the first major weather event since the completion of the Town Creek Culvert in October 2020.
Along with cleaning storm drains, catch basins and streets, public works crews have been checking large ditches and creeks such as Green Mill Run to make sure there are no obstructions that would hinder water flow and create overrun.
“It’s about trying to hit as many points as possible in this time period right before,” he said. “Unfortunately there is nothing we can do about the rain. All you can do is just need to make sure it has somewhere to go.”
The Town of Winterville is performing similar checks of its stormwater system and electric utilities, said Town Clerk Don Harvey.
“You just don’t know what may happen as far as electrical but they give everything a special look as soon as we know something is headed our way,” Harvey said.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, waiving transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.
“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”
The governor also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club announced Wednesday that its Field of Heroes event scheduled for Saturday at the Town Common has been postponed until Oct. 8.
GUC is urging customers to link their cellphones to their accounts so they can receive text messages if they are impacted by an outage.
They can do it by visiting www.guc.com, logining to their account, and updating their User Profile. Customers can 752-7166 during regular business hours for assistance.
Information about outages — such as how many customers are affected and how long until the power comes back on — can be found on the GUC outage map at guc.com/outage-map.