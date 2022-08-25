PCS Logo

The start of classes at East Carolina University on Monday signals that the county’s public schools students are nearing the end of their summer break.

Pitt County Schools is scheduled to welcome about 23,000 students back to more than three dozen campuses on Aug. 29, more than three weeks after the district’s two early college high schools began classes for the fall semester.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.