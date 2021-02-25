Spring break will arrive earlier next year for the county’s public schools students, according to a calendar that is expected to be approved next month.
Pitt County Schools’ 2021-22 academic calendar includes a weeklong spring break March 14-18 to align with Pitt Community College’s break. The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the calendar on March 1.
School officials said the change benefits more than 1,000 high school students who are dual-enrolled in Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
PCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone told school board members at a workshop meeting on Monday that of the more than 3,000 responses to two proposed calendars, about 51 percent favored the option featuring a March spring break. About 48 percent preferred to keep spring break aligned with the Easter, which in 2022 occurs on April 17.
More than 50 percent of those responding to the survey were parents, and about 35 percent were educators, with students and community members also offering input.
Last year, hundreds of families objected to moving spring break away from Easter, prompting the board to continue the tradition. The proposed 2021-22 calendar gives students three and a half school days off before and after Easter, in addition to the March spring break.
This year, Rhone said, many responding to the survey wanted to close the fall semester by winter break so that first-semester exams were not administered after Christmas, a change that is reflected in the proposed 2021-22 calendar.
This school year, which the state permitted counties to begin a week earlier than usual, was the first in more than a decade that allowed Pitt County Schools to administer end-of-semester exams before Christmas.
“A lot of people said they wanted the first semesters to align with the December break,” Rhone said. “… Of course, they would like for our calendar to start and end earlier.”
Whether or not that can happen depends on the state, which requires public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Under the proposed calendar, school would begin Aug. 23 and end June 10 and include 182 student days.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said whether lawmakers will approve an earlier start again this year remains to be seen.
He said that if the state approved an earlier date, the district could begin and end school a week earlier without affecting spring break. Without the move, the fall semester, with 80 days of instruction, would be about two weeks shorter than the spring semester.
“There’s a conversation going on in the General Assembly that the school year may be able to start early,” he said. “Last year, you remember in the middle of the summer they moved it up.”
Lenker said the state’s delay in deciding the schools’ start date last year was difficult for teachers, who had fewer work days before the students returned.
“They didn’t actually change when teachers came to school. They just changed when kids started,” he said. “(This) really hurt our teachers and our professional development. We can’t afford to do that again. If we don’t get a full week (for teachers), we just need to stay where we are.”
The proposed calendar includes six teacher workdays before students return in August and three during the school year. It also includes two early-release days and four unscheduled days, which are days neither teachers nor students report to school. In the past, unscheduled days have been used as makeup days for school days missed due to inclement weather.
Graduation
Pitt County Schools could return its high school graduation ceremonies to ECU’s Minges Coliseum this year, officials said this week.
Preston Bowers, high school facilitator and AVID district director, told members of the Board of Education on Monday that the district is considering both indoor and outdoor options for commencement but has not yet reached an agreement with the university.
“We’re all watching the state situation,” Bowers said regarding restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I know they’re all anxious. Our principals have shared that everyone’s getting a little anxious, but we need just a little bit more time to see and hope that the trend will continue that we’ll be able to emerge from this pandemic, have vaccinations in our community and be able to have wonderful graduation ceremonies in June.”
Last June, the school district hosted 11 outdoor graduation events over eight days at area high schools for an estimated 1,700 graduates. Attendance was limited due to distancing requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bowers said families can expect some restrictions to continue this year.
“We probably all need to expect and share we are looking at limited ticket distribution again this year,” he said. “This is not going to be an automatic go back to the way we used to do it and fill up Minges. If we are able to go back it will be extremely limited, and of course if it’s at our high school facilities, likewise. I don’t see us getting away from that.”
Across the state and nation last year, schools took varying approaches to graduation, with some having virtual or drive-through events and others dividing graduates into small groups for ceremonies. Pitt County’s largest high schools, South Central, D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose, divided graduates into two commencement services each to reduce crowding.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said although plans have not yet been finalized, parents are looking for “reassurance that we are committed to giving these kids the recognition they deserve.”
The superintendent said he feels certain that the school district can have in-person ceremonies this year.
“I don’t think anybody thinks, at least on our side, that we’re not going to do it,” Lenker said. “After we were able to do it last year so successfully, I think this year we feel very confident that we will do something.”
Graduations are tentatively scheduled to begin on June 4. Bowers said ceremonies will be recorded and available for livestream viewing for people who cannot attend.