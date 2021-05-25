Thousands of Pitt County Schools elementary and middle school students are considered at-risk of failing and are being offered a chance to attend summer school this year, according to figures released this week.
About a quarter the district’s kindergarten through eighth-grade students are eligible for 30 days of in-person summer instruction under a state law designed to help combat learning loss from days missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have approximately 4,000 students who have signed up for summer school,” Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told the Board of Education on May 17. “Those are not the students who are on the actual waiting list who do not qualify.”
About 2,000 of the qualifying students are from grades six to eight. The district, which has a student population of about 23,000, does not yet know how many of its approximately 7,000 high school students will be eligible to attend summer classes.
During the fall semester, more than a third of students in grades three through 12 were failing at least one course, and high school course failures were three times the rate of the fall of 2019, the district reported late last year.
To qualify to attend summer school, students in kindergarten through eighth grade must be failing reading or math and/or be considered two grade levels behind according to the iReady assessment system. For high school students, summer school is available to seniors who need a course to graduate as well as freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are at-risk of not being promoted due to having too few credits.
House Bill 82, signed into law in April, requires every school district in the state to offer an in-person summer school program. But the program is not mandatory for students.
“At this time we do have space for every student who qualifies,” Lassiter said. “(But) a number of our facilities are offline this summer.”
Pitt County Schools plans to open more than two dozen schools for summer instruction beginning June 10 and ending July 29.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the 25 facilities represent the largest number of summer school sites the district has ever hosted. She said qualifying students from schools that are not hosting summer classes, including A.G. Cox and C.M. Eppes middle schools, where construction projects are underway, will be assigned to attend other schools in the district.
Two 15-day sessions of summer school are planned. While students will be required to attend both sessions, Lassiter said the district is encouraging teachers to take at least part of the summer off.
About 1,100 of Pitt County Schools’ 3,600 employees have expressed an interest in helping to staff one or both summer school sessions, Lassiter said.
The school board on Monday unanimously approved higher pay rates as an incentive for employees who work during summer school. Under the compensation plan, which sets hourly rates for 10-month employees, assistant principals would be paid $45 an hour for working at a summer school site. Certified employees, including teachers and media coordinators, would be paid $40 per hour. Classified employees, including clerical staff, teacher assistants, school nutrition workers, custodians and bus drivers, would be paid $20 an hour.
The school system’s 11- and 12-month employees would receive their regular hourly pay, along with a bonus for working during summer school. Officials said no employees will make less than their regular pay rate for working during the summer.
State lawmakers also have mandated a $600 per summer term bonus pay for teachers who have received their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification as well as for some reading and mathematics instructors. In addition, third-grade teachers whose students achieve reading proficiency through the program will earn an additional $75 per student per summer term.
Summer instruction will focus on reading and math for kindergarten through second grade. Students in grades three through eight will receive instruction in reading, math and science. Both age groups will participate in physical education and one enrichment activities such as music, arts or sports.
High school students will have access to in-person instruction in end-of-course subjects including biology, English and math. Additional instruction will be provided in elective courses, with students also receiving support for credit recovery courses needed to meet graduation requirements.
The district is planning to enroll no more than 18 students per classroom.
With the exception of June 14-18, summer school will meet Mondays through Thursdays. Monday, July 5, will be a holiday.
Elementary school hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and middle and high school hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Transportation will be available to all sites, and meals will be served.