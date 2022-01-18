Pitt County Schools reported more than 250 cases of COVID-19 on campus within the last week, a district record that mirrors the spike in the virus across the state and nation.
Two hundred twenty cases were reported among students and 49 among staff on campus from Jan. 7-13, according to a weekly summary released Friday. The previous record was 118 cases in September 2021.
Friday’s report reflects a positivity rate of 1 percent among the school district’s 23,235 students and 3,600 staff members.
A COVID-19 cluster, defined as five inter-related cases, was reported at South Central High School. Thirty-two of the district’s 38 schools reported on-campus cases, with five of those reporting 20 or more.
The increase comes at a time when guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shifted to no longer require individuals who do not have symptoms to be excluded from school after a close contact. The change applies to Pitt County Schools and other districts that require masks.
“The recommendation is that they would test on the day of notification of exposure and as close to day 5 after exposure,” according to the recently revised StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit. “However, due to the lack of availability of tests, this is not required at this time.”
As of 6 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 676 active cases and 2,321 quarantines, also representing record numbers. Fifty cases were reported among students and staff D.H. Conley High School, with 43 at J.H. Rose High School and 42 at E.B. Aycock Middle School.
When staff and students on and off campus were considered, COVID cases and quarantines were reported at every school in the district.
East Carolina University on Friday reported nearly 1,200 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, 94 among employees and 1,100 among students.
Pitt County Schools began making optional COVID testing available on campus last week when students returned from break to begin the spring semester. Permission of a parent is required for students to be tested. Offered by MAKO Medical Testing, the tests are available at all school sites and are administered by nurses or other school staff members.
A school spokesperson said that PCR tests available in schools are able to be processed overnight. However, due to increased volume may take as long as 48 hours. Antigen tests, which show results within minutes, are not currently available.
“When we receive the antigen test, we have been told to prioritize those who are symptomatic,” the district said in a statement.
To register for MAKO Medical testing on campus, parents should contact their child’s school.