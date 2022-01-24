Pitt County Schools has announced that students and staff will have a remote learning day Monday as patches of snow and slush continued to create hazards on county roads.
East Carolina University and Pitt Community College announced they would resume operations as normal. The schools announcement did not offer details about how students and staff would proceed with remote learning.
The N.C. Department of Transportation reported Sunday afternoon that primary roads in the county were clear with possible icy spots; secondary roads were partially covered with snow.
Slush persisted in some rural areas, residential streets and roads with little traffic, particularly in shaded spots.
The National Weather Service reports the slush and snow will refreeze overnight creating patchy areas of black ice and pockets of hazardous travel conditions.
Lows are expected to be 23 overnight tonight, the weather service said. Monday will be sunny with a high near 46.