Two of Pitt County Schools’ top graduates speaking at their school commencement ceremonies this month told audiences of thousands that the price they paid to be No. 1 may have been too high.
Apparently, members of the Board of Education were listening.
Now the board is considering policy changes on class rankings. At issue is whether or not seniors with the highest grade point averages have earned the right to deliver the keynote addresses at graduation. But the discussion has prompted some to question how high schools should recognize top graduates.
“After graduation this past time, we heard a couple of students specifically say they spent a lot of time trying to be No. 1 and missed out on high school, just because of giving a 3-minute speech,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said at a Board of Education work session this week.
Valedictorians Jack Flanagan of Farmville Central High School and Hayden Humphreys of J.H. Rose used a portion of their graduation speeches to address the value of the title they had worked for four years to earn.
“My title here mainly loses its value after today,” Flanagan said. “Sure, valedictorian will look good on a college application, but not on a tombstone.”
Humphreys told fellow graduates that his quest to be first in his class often interfered with his ability to form worthwhile relationships.
Lenker said the speeches sparked numerous conversations among board members who questioned if such intense academic competition was in the students’ best interests.
“I had numerous (school board) members come to me about our policy and about going back and actually revisiting the idea of valedictorian and salutatorian,” he said. “What is the right way to honor that person?”
Lenker said Monday that the state requires schools to assign each student a class rank, but it does not mandate how schools recognize their top graduates.
Pitt County Schools’ two early-college high schools do not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian. Instead, both have adopted the Latin honors system of recognition that most colleges and universities use. The school district embraced the Latin honors system in 2019, recognizing students as cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude graduates. But it continued to honor valedictorians and salutatorians as well.
Officials said at the time that the new system was not being adopted as part of a plan to phase out recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians, something that had happened in other districts, including Wake County. District 6 representative Worth Forbes doesn’t want to see that happen in Pitt County.
“I just believe that sought-out title encourages healthy competition,” he said. “I believe it also helps with life skills such as persistence, hard work and discipline.
“I think that those kids that make that extra effort, sacrifice those things … need to be honored, and they need to be honored at graduation.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said competition at some schools seems to go beyond what is healthy. She said that although many prestigious scholarships are not dependent on students being ranked first or second in the class, some students work toward achieving those rankings at the expense of other valuable experiences.
“While they come out knowing how to study, they’ve not had a job,” Smith said. “I want to see our kids taking the most rigorous courses, wanting to be at the top of their class but not having to sacrifice important life experiences that will prepare them for college just as well if not better.”
She said that students who need to work during the summer to help support their families or who must help care for younger siblings are essentially excluded from pursuing valedictorian or salutatorian honors. That is because remaining competitive for those positions at some schools requires students to take more weighted college courses in the summer to boost their GPAs.
“Now there are so many ways to play the game,” Smith said, “and it is a game, make no mistake.”
Due to the state system established for weighted grades, an A in a college-level or Advanced Placement course earns a student more points than an A in an honors-level high school class, 5 points compared with 4.5. An A in a standard high school course is worth 4 points. Because not every high school course has an honors-level section, Lenker said, students who want top ranking may take relatively few classes at their high school.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said it appears that the state’s system for weighted grades is largely responsible for the challenge the local district is facing.
“Have we ever pushed back as a board?” he said. “Too many times, boards of education use the excuse, ‘The state won’t let us do it.’ It’s time for us to start nudging them a little bit.”
The board plans to have its policy committee take up the issue this summer. Lenker said any changes to the district policy 3450, which addresses class rankings, would not take effect until 2026.