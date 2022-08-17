As many Pitt County Schools teachers head back to school today to begin preparing their classrooms for the Aug. 29 arrival of students, dozens of those rooms will remain empty.
With the start of public schools classes less than two weeks away, 34 certified jobs and half that number of classified positions have not been filled. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone told the Board of Education on Monday that the district had 10 teacher vacancies in high schools and seven each in elementary and middle schools as of last week. In addition, the school district has been working to fill eight exceptional teacher roles and 14 teacher assistant jobs as well as some counselor and media positions.
“We are hiring every day,” Rhone told board members at the monthly work session. “So that number is probably a little lower.”
As news of teacher shortages for the approaching school year makes headlines across the country, District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said Pitt County Schools does not seem to have as many vacancies as some other districts have reported.
The State Board of Education’s State of the Teaching Profession report, released in the spring, indicated that the number of teaching vacancies reported on the 40th day of school nearly doubled across the state from about 1,700 in 2019-20 to more than 3,200 in the 2020-21 school year. According to the report, some districts had a vacancy rate of more than 20%. Figures have not been reported for the 2021-22 school year.
With fewer than three dozen of about 1,700 teaching positions unfilled, Pitt schools currently have a vacancy rate of about 2%.
In response to a question from Vice Chair Don Rhodes, who represents District 4, Rhone said the school district’s current teacher vacancy rate is comparable to that of previous years. But she said schools have a plan for beginning the school year in the event that not all positions are filled.
“I have had conversations with principals and assistant principals about some of the classrooms that may not be filled by the start of the school year,” Rhone said. “But someone will be covering the class.
“We’ve got people who are qualified to fill some positions, but we have to make sure the person who is qualified is the right person for that particular position,” she said. “We don’t want to do a desperate hire. If you do that, you wind up sacrificing kids and also instruction for about six or seven months.”
Rhone said the system is working with Educational Staffing Services, which the district hired in the spring of 2021 to manage substitute teachers, to assign substitutes to fill vacant teaching positions temporarily if necessary. About 32% of absences substitutes needed to fill during the 2021-22 school year were due to teacher vacancies, compared with 52% that were due to illness.
Last fall, Pitt County Schools approved a $25-a-day “COVID bonus” for substitute teachers, bringing the base pay to $115 per day for certified substitutes and $90 per day for substitutes who do not have teacher certification.
For the upcoming school year, substitutes will see a pay increase, Rhone said. Certified substitute teachers will be paid $130 per day, compared with $112.50 daily for substitutes who are not certified. Substitutes who lack certification but who commit to an everyday schedule will be paid $125 per day.
Substitute teacher assistants, school nutrition workers and custodians will be paid $15 an hour, and substitute bus drivers will be paid $16 per hour.
Since July 1, the school system has hired 76 new classified employees, including 40 teacher assistants. In the same period, more than 200 certified employees have been hired. This category includes school counselors, social workers, media coordinators, psychologists, speech language pathologists and technology facilitators, in addition to principals and teachers.
For the upcoming school year, Rhone said the district has seen an increasing number of nontraditional applicants seeking teaching positions. Nearly 75 teachers hired since last month have a provisional license or are part of a residency program in which participants pursue a teaching license while they are employed as educators.
“We have to think differently, continue to think differently about hiring teachers,” Rhone said, adding that the district is considering international candidates as well as Teach for America participants to fill vacancies.
One area in which hiring for the next school year has gone better than expected is that of school resource officers. When Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners agreed in June to provide additional funding for SROs, school officials expressed concerns about being able to fill the positions. But Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said Monday that the hiring process is going well.
“All of our (law enforcement) agencies have really embraced this and stepped up to the plate,” he said. “We’re doing some things to make sure there’s an officer at every school for the start of school.”
Technology fees
Also Monday, Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent for educational programs and services, said the school district will reduce the technology fee charged to elementary students for the new school year. A $10 technology fee will be charged for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, while middle school and high school students will continue to pay a $20 fee.
“That’s because our (elementary) students will keep those devices at school; they will not take them home,” Lassiter said, adding that homework for elementary grades will be focused on written assignments rather than online work.
“A lot of times what we found was some students still couldn’t access internet at home,” he said. “So we’re really focusing on our K5 students completing the majority of their work in school, and if they have to take things home it will be pencil and paper.”