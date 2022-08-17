PCS Logo

As many Pitt County Schools teachers head back to school today to begin preparing their classrooms for the Aug. 29 arrival of students, dozens of those rooms will remain empty.

With the start of public schools classes less than two weeks away, 34 certified jobs and half that number of classified positions have not been filled. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone told the Board of Education on Monday that the district had 10 teacher vacancies in high schools and seven each in elementary and middle schools as of last week. In addition, the school district has been working to fill eight exceptional teacher roles and 14 teacher assistant jobs as well as some counselor and media positions.


