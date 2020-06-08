The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise as North Carolina saw one-day tallies peak for the third straight day on Saturday and Pitt saw at least 56 new cases over the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services tallied 1,370 positive test results on Saturday, up from 1,289 new cases on Friday and 1,189 on Thursday. On Sunday, 921 tests came back positive and 938 were positive Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 36,484 cases statewide. The number of deaths statewide passed the 1,000 mark Monday, increasing from 996 to 1,006.
Pitt County reported a 56 case increase from 336 on Friday to 392 on Monday. N.C. DHHS was reporting Monday that the county was at 397 total positive cases. Pitt was at 302 on May 29, less than two weeks ago. The county estimates that 265 people have recovered; two people have died.
Pitt County is reporting that at least 244 people have recovered from the virus and two people have died. Statewide, 996 people had died as of Sunday and 511,226 people had been tested, with 10 percent of the tests coming back positive.
A total of 739 people were hospitalized statewide with the virus as of Monday up from 696 on Sunday, DHHS reported. Vidant Health reported Monday that 73 people were being treated for the virus at hospitals in its system. A total of 520,113 tests had been administered statewide as of Monday, with about 9 percent coming back positive.
The reports come as a popular Greenville restaurant and bar, Christy’s Europub, announced on its Facebook Page it would close until further notice because a family member of one of the staff had tested positive for the virus.
Restaurants have been able to operate at reduced capacity since the state May 22 began Phase 2 of a plan to lift restrictions meant to control spread of the virus. The state General Assembly recently passed legislation to include bars and private clubs in Phase 2, but Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed the legislation.
The state Senate is expected to vote on another bill to reopen gyms and bars today. Meanwhile, at least two downtown Greenville clubs opened their outdoor seating areas to customers on Friday. Customers were seen at both businesses and some posted photos on social media. Efforts to obtain information from state Alcohol Law Enforcement about the openings on Monday were not successful.
Cooper’s office on Monday released guidance meant to help North Carolina K-12 public schools deliver instruction for the 2020-21 academic year. The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit asks school districts to plan for reopening under three scenarios: minimal social distancing; moderate social distancing; or remote learning only.
DHHS, in consultation with the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction, will announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented, a news release said. The remaining plans may be needed if the state’s COVID-19 metrics change over time.
“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” Cooper said. “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”
DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said Saturday the increase in the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations are very concerning numbers.
“We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together,” Cohen said in a news release. “It begins with the three Ws – wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus.”
The state is focused on rapidly increasing testing of people who may not currently have symptoms, but may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially people from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, the news release said. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including:
- Anyone who has attended a mass gathering including a protest.
- Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station, or child care program.
- People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
NCDHHS has new tools to help people know if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and to find a nearby testing place.
Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.
Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.