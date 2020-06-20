Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE...LENOIR AND PITT COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 8 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.6 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 16.0 FEET...WATER THREATENS PROPERTIES ON LOOP ROAD NORTH OF HOOKERTON. IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY, WATER SURROUNDS SEVERAL HOMES, AND HWY 58 IS LIKELY IMPASSABLE HEADING INTO WILSON COUNTY. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8AM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME SUN MON TUE; HOOKERTON 13 14.2 SAT 08 AM 14.6 14.2 13.7