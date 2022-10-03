...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program at the Pitt County Detention Center is among efforts that earned All-American County honors for Pitt County last week.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to expand detention center programs that fight opioid addiction.
The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, notified Sheriff Paula Dance about the grant, according to a news release issued on Saturday.
The money will be used to extend the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR), the release said.
SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder treatment programs that operate within the Pitt County Detention Center.
They include high school equivalent education services, cognitive behavioral therapy, moral recognition therapy, peer support services, access to an on-site social worker, licensed substance abuse counselors, peer support services, and medicated assisted treatment.
The grant will fund additional years of program staff, allow the addition of a case manager, offer ride-sharing services to newly released low-income detainees to obtain substance use related treatment and meet recovery needs and will fund many other key system improvements to be announced later.