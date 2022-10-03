sharp

The Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program at the Pitt County Detention Center is among efforts that earned All-American County honors for Pitt County last week.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector/

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to expand detention center programs that fight opioid addiction.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, notified Sheriff Paula Dance about the grant, according to a news release issued on Saturday. 

