Virginia Rose Pollock

Virginia Rose Pollock, wanted in the July 29 theft of 10 guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville.

Virginia Rose Pollock

 Contributed photo

Law enforcement on Friday reported they had arrested a woman connected to the theft of 10 guns and assorted jewelry on Staton House Road in Greenville.

A news release said Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, was located and arrested Thursday by the Raleigh Police Department based on information provided by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Operations Units.

