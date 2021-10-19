Substitute teachers and school bus staff members will get a raise under a plan approved by the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday.
At a special-called meeting, the board gave unanimous approval to the pay increases, which Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the district is looking at later extending to additional classified staff.
The change not only would increase the base pay for substitute teachers but would give them a $25-a-day “COVID bonus” this school year. The current pay base pay for certified substitute teachers is $103; for substitutes who do not have teacher certification, it is $80.
“As far as I can tell, that number’s been around for at least as long as I’ve been a superintendent. (For) 10 to 12 years, I don’t think that number’s changed,” Lenker said. “I’m not sure if going up another 10 or 11 percent is enough, $90 and $115, but it’s a start.
“The substitutes relate also to teacher stress because they (teachers) are having to cover extra classes,” he said. “Hopefully we can help the teachers to where they’re not having to cover as many classes at the school level.”
In addition, as the district awaits approval of a state budget, it will give bus drivers and monitors a raise of $1 per hour. The increase will make the pay range for drivers $14.95 to $18.31 per hour, while the pay range for bus monitors will increase to $13.17 to $14.04 per hour.
“We were anticipating a state budget by now,” Lenker said, adding that the district expects the budget to include a minimum wage of $13 an hour for school employees with a plan to increase that to $15 per hour the following year. “In lieu of waiting on the state budget, we’re just going to go ahead and make it happen.”
The district’s bus staff pay increase is retroactive to cover the entire 2021-22 school year, he said, adding that drivers and monitors should expect to receive checks in November to make up the difference.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said he favored the pay raises but questioned whether morale would decline among other classified staff members not receiving raises.
Lenker said district leaders plan to explore a salary increase proposal for other classified staff as well.
The Board of Education voted in May to contract with the company Educational Staffing Services to manage substitutes beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The decision to use the staffing services was designed to help the district increase the percentage of requests for substitutes it filled, which was previously about 80 percent.
The substitute pay increase approved Monday extends the certified teacher pay to retired or former teachers who taught outside the district. It also sets a higher rate of pay this school year for “permanent” substitutes, those who voluntarily serve daily to cover any teacher absence at a particular school or schools. With the COVID bonus, a certified teacher who acts as a permanent substitute could make as much as $150 per day, compared to $115 a day for a person without teacher certification who is not a permanent substitute.
“We’re trying to make it high enough to where it’s attractive,” Lenker said.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith asked the superintendent if he believed higher pay would be enough to attract more substitute teachers and allow teachers to retain their planning periods. She said she has heard from numerous teachers who feel overwhelmed this school year and feel they have no time to plan.
At an Oct. 6 Board of Education meeting, Eastern Elementary School teachers Melissa Coxe and Emily Klinedinst said educators are struggling with additional demands this year and need support. Coxe suggested an early-release day needed to be added to the school calendar once a month to give teachers a chance to catch up.
At a workshop that followed Monday’s special-called meeting, Smith said the district needed to find ways to offer teachers relief. Hiring additional substitutes “is great resource if we can find the people, but it does no good for us to say we can hire substitutes if we can’t hire substitutes,” she said, adding that the district could consider changing Friday, Nov. 12, which follows the Veterans Day holiday, from a regular school day to a virtual day.
But District 6 representative Worth Forbes objected, saying that students need to attend school in-person.
“When we look at our test scores from last year, we’re behind the state. You can’t say COVID (is to blame) because the whole state dealt with COVID,” he said. “The parents that I’m hearing from want their kids in school because they see that their kids are behind. I just think that if we start doing that (changing the calendar) we’re going to lose, again, public support.”
Smith said one of the challenges facing teachers today is that classroom behavior problems have increased.
“Even some of the kids that have historically not been behavior issues have come back, and they’ve forgotten how to behave,” she said. “So the amount of time that the teachers are actually getting to deliver content is severely reduced. … It’s one of the biggest contributing factors to these teachers being exhausted. I don’t know as much about the high school, but elementary school and middle school, it is a constant battle to keep these kids in their seats.”
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz, who works as a school psychologist in a neighboring district, said she is seeing more issues among staff members than she has seen in her 24-year career.
“It is not uncommon to walk a hallway and see a teacher crying,” she said.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty agreed that the pressures and stress on teachers seem to be at a heightened level.
“We’re all tired, tired of this pandemic. It’s the truth,” she said. “It’s not post-traumatic stress disorder anymore. It’s ongoing traumatic stress disorder, and you don’t have time to recover. That’s what the pandemic is doing to everybody.”
Lenker, who offered a COVID-19 update at the workshop, said there were 43 on-campus cases between Oct. 8-14. That compares with a high of 118 cases from Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
“We’ve seen that decrease by about 2/3 over the last three or four weeks,” he said, “so hopefully that will continue going down.”
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the district’s real-time dashboard showed 124 student and staff cases on and off campus, with 993 quarantines. Both are down from the same time last week.