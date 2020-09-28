Pitt County recorded its lowest total of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Monday, but the average number of daily new cases increased slightly as the county neared 5,000 total cases.
A total of 13 new virus cases was reported on Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The last time the number was that low was Aug. 19, when 11 new cases were reported. Daily new cases increased sharply after that, peaking at 163 on Aug. 27.
A total of 258 new virus cases were confirmed in Pitt County between Sept. 22-28, according to the DHHS data, an average of about 37 cases a day. That's slightly higher than the previous seven days, Sept. 15-21, when 243 new cases were reported, an average of about 35 a day.
The average had been on three-week decline since Aug. 24-31, when 763 cases were confirmed for an average of 109 per day, the highest level of daily new cases recorded in the county so far.
About 6 percent of tests were coming back positive in Pitt County as of Saturday, the most recent date for which data was available. About 7 percent of tests were positive at the same point last week.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Vidant Health facilities was at 111 as of Sunday. That's down from 130 this time last week.
A total of 4,931 county residents now have tested positive for the virus since March. The Pitt County Health Department estimates that 4,133 people have recovered and 719 cases are active. Twenty-nine people have now died, up two from this time last week.
The average of new daily cases statewide increased for the third week, according to DHHS data. A total of new 9,859 cases were recorded from Sept. 22-28, a daily average of about 1,408 daily. A total of 8,600 cases were confirmed from Sept. 15-21, a daily average of about 1,229, while 7,862 new cases were recorded from Sept. 8-14, an average of about 1,123 a day. About 5 percent of tests were positive statewide as of Saturday.
A total of 208,248 North Carolinians have been infected with the virus since March, the state reported, and 3,445 have died, up from 3,247 this time last week.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 13 new infections among students and five among employees from Sept. 20-26, its lowest number of infections since the week of July 26-Aug. 1, when there were 16 total. Forty-one new cases were recorded previous week, 33 the week of Sept. 6-12.
Pitt County Schools reported Friday that it recorded three new cases among students and staff between Sept. 18-24, the most recent data available. That's down from six new cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 11-17.
That brings the total number of confirmed school-affected cases to 36 since classes started last month.