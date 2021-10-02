Greene County Early Voting

Greene County’s early voting site will be at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive. It’s hours of operation will be Oct. 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 from 1-4 p.m.; and Oct. 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will conclude on Oct. 30, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.