Plane crash, bus wreck keep responders busy; four hurt By The Standard Oct 4, 2022 Emergency crews in Pitt County responded last week to a call that a small plane crashed at the South Oaks Aerodrome near Ayden.The call came in about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the residential facility at 6440 County Home Road. Two people in the plane suffered minor injuries.The plane came to a rest on its nose with its tail in a tree at the edge of the field, said Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris, who also responded.The occupants were able to extricate themselves and were helped by rescuers on the ground.One of the occupants was transported by ambulance to ECU Health; the second transported himself by private vehicle. The Ayden Fire Department was the lead rescue agency to respond.The State Highway Patrol and sheriff's office also responded. Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.Two people were killed in May 2021 in another crash at the aerodrome, which caters to small private planes.Alan and Susan Emory Stancill died when their two-seat personal aircraft crashed after a landing attempt.Also on Sept. 28, crews responded about 5:24 p.m. to the intersection of N.C. 43 and N.C. 102 in the Calico community, where an SUV collided with an Amtrak Thruway Shuttle headed to New Bern.Pitt County EMS Coordinator Jim McArthur said one person from the SUV and one from the bus were transported by ambulance to ECU Health for minor injuries.The bus was headed south on N.C. 43 and was struck on the right side by the SUV, which appeared to have been entering the intersection from N.C. 102. The SUV sustained heavy damage.The Highway Patrol was investigating. Gardnerville Fire Department personnel remained on the scene and directed traffic until the wreckage was cleared. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.