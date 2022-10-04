Bus wreck

Crews responded to a bus wreck at N.C. 102 and N.C. 43 about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two people were hurt.

 Contributed photo

Emergency crews in Pitt County responded last week to a call that a small plane crashed at the South Oaks Aerodrome near Ayden.

The call came in about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the residential facility at 6440 County Home Road. Two people in the plane suffered minor injuries.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.