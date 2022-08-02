Family Justice Center planning begins

Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, speaks to Pitt County leadership about how her center operates and its benefits. Monthly meetings will be held moving forward to develop a local center to reduce the costs of domestic violence.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

Community leaders convened Tuesday to hear from a New Orleans domestic violence expert a they begin a months-long strategic planning period for a family justice center in Pitt County. 

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Rep. Kandie Smith and Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins were joined by nonprofit and law enforcement entities for the presentation by Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center.


