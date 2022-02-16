More commercial development could be coming to South Charles Boulevard south of Fire Tower Road following a split vote by Greenville’s planning and zoning commission that disregarded the city's future land use plan.
The board voted 6-2 to recommend heavy commercial and residential high density multi-family along the west side of the highway between Bluebill Drive and Covey Lane — south of the Grey Fox Run neighborhood and across the street from Unity Free Will Baptist Church and Branch's Mobile Home Park.
City planning staff recommended the board vote against the rezoning request because it wasn’t in keeping with the city’s future land use plan, which recommends traditional neighborhood development with medium-high density. Several board members said the rezoning request fits with development already taking place in the area.
The owner of Happy Trail Farms requested rezoning for 25 acres with 7.6 acres along the highway to heavy commercial and 17.5 acres in the rear to residential high density multi-family. The property was zoned for office-residential and residential medium density multi-family use.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the future land use and character map recommended the area from Bluebill Drive south to Tull Road be developed with traditional neighborhood zoning. Gooby pointed out that the location is near the intersection of Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road which has already developed as a commercial center. The area near the intersection of N.C. 43 South and Tull Road is neighborhood-centered, she said.
Michael Baldwin, a consultant, said when Happy Trail Farms’ owner Woody Whichard approached him with the project, he had “hiccups."
“I told him I was glad to draw the map but he was going to need someone to represent it,” he said, because of the future land use and character map designation.
Baldwin changed his mind when he drove along the area, he said. A Dollar General has been built at Signature Drive just north of the area, and after that there is a house where a business operates, vacant land, a Hill's convenience store and sweepstakes business, a mulch business, a U Haul rental location, a nightclub, a vacant commercial property and a mini storage business.
“That’s the reason I’m agreeing to represent Woody tonight. It makes sense to me with what’s out there,” Baldwin said. He pointed out that Pitt County’s zoning map designated the area as a commercial zone.
“This is one of those times where (city and county zoning) plans do not interact nicely with each other or have a comprehensive vision,” Gooby said.
Board member Max Ray Joyner III said he drives through the area a lot during the spring and fall and wouldn’t want to live in the area because the highway is so busy.
Board member Alan Brock said it’s inevitable that commercial development will dominate the area.
No member of the public spoke against the request.
Joyner, Brock and board members Christopher West, Les Robinson, Michael Overton, Bill Parker and John Collins voted to recommend approving the request and members Hap Maxwell and Allen Thomas voted to recommend denial. The City Council has final say.
In other business the commission recommended:
- Amending the future land use and character map for 25 acres located along the south right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road/U.S. 264 between Statonsburg Road (often called old Statonsburg Road) and Allen Road. The land is currently designated for office/institutional and mixed use high intensity development and the property owners want it designated for residential, high density use.
- Rezoning nearly 27.7 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Allen Road next to Cobblestone Townhomes from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family housing. Since the Southwest Bypass opened, “We’ve had a lot of demand in this area for additional multifamily usage,” said Scott Anderson, a consultant. Overton, the president and owner of a commercial real estate business, was recused from the vote because a broker at his firm is representing the buyer.