Rendering

A rendering shows plans for Haven at Blue Creek, a 75,000-square-foot facility, planned to open outside of Simpson in 2023. Developers announced they have canceled their plans.

 Contributed image

Developers canceled plans for a substance use disorder campus in Simpson because ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare would not sign off on a non-compete agreement, the facility’s chief executive said.

Officials with Haven at Blue Creek broke ground in June for the $34 million campus after two years of planning, CEO Colleen Balot said. The campus was expected to serve patients from across the region in a 75,000-square-foot inpatient facility with 84 beds.


