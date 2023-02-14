A special gift from Greenville Montessori students is reminding local senior citizens that people will always hold them in their hearts.

The school’s Plant a Valentine program encourages students of any age to repurpose containers like mugs or bowls to hold small houseplants. Students decorate the planter and leave a poem and card for participants in Pitt County Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.


