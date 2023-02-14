A special gift from Greenville Montessori students is reminding local senior citizens that people will always hold them in their hearts.
The school’s Plant a Valentine program encourages students of any age to repurpose containers like mugs or bowls to hold small houseplants. Students decorate the planter and leave a poem and card for participants in Pitt County Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.
“I feel that it’s important to do this event so that the seniors can feel loved, even if they can’t ... physically go hang out with their family,” said Sophia Clay, 12, a sixth-grader. “I hope they would feel appreciated, acknowledged.
“They are the people who have helped us be who we are now, and we can give back the love they have given us.”
The program, now in its third year, was designed by Lana Miller, a parent of a Greenville Montessori student, who said it teaches children that there are lots of ways people can give back to their communities.
“At home, they all see how their parents, say, donate money to a certain organization, or they buy food to donate to certain organizations,” Miller said. “At what point in time do we open this possibility of actually serving others and thinking about other people (to children)?”
On top of empathy and community service, students learned how to plant and care for the plants provided by Carolina Seasons Nursery in Greenville. The containers, provided by parents, further taught students that even an unused mug can be home to something green and lively, Miller said.
Lesley Byrne, head of the school, said that students as young as 3 found ways to contribute and that older students were great leaders. She said the relationships forged with students of different grade levels are a benefit of intergenerational learning, as is the connection forged with seniors.
As the plants came together and were prepared for delivery, students also received a special visit from Rich Zeck, director of the Council on Aging. Zeck said he asked students about the project and that their answers surprised him.
“They said ‘We want to bring happiness, we want to bring joy,’” Zeck said. “Come on, what 8-year-old kid says I want to bring joy? It just struck a chord for me because I see so much unhappiness, so much lack of joy.
“Here’s something where kids, they don’t know any better and they just want to make someone happy.”
Zeck said the messages attached to the plants were “overwhelming” and that the plant itself serves many purposes for a homebound senior. Many do not even have pets, he said, and having a plant that lives on long after a meal is finished gives those seniors something to nurture and feel purpose in.
“(Mr. Zeck) told us how much it meant to the elders that we were giving it to,” said Emmy Cone, 10, a fifth-grade student. “A lot of them don’t have ... grandchildren so the plants they get to care for.
“(Seniors) give us a lot of love and they’re the reason why we are here today,” Cone continued. “In a lot of ways they are teaching us by being on this project, about how to plant.”
The most important lesson, according to Byrne, is the value of time.
“Taking time for others, that’s something younger people and older people, sometimes, have a greater appreciation for,” Byrne said. “Knowing there are others there willing to spend their time on something for you.”
The effort shared a total of 350 plants with area seniors.