playboy poppy at awards presentation

Hip hop artist Playboy Poppy attends the Carolina Music Awards in Raleigh on Aug. 6.

 Photo courtesy King Music Corp.

A rising hip hop artist from Greenville has picked up the top prize for his class at a recent music awards ceremony.

Playboy Poppy won this year’s Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the Carolina Music Awards, said Guap White, an Elizabeth City-based promoter who goes by the name Guap.