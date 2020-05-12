Work on a $2 million monument on the Greenville Town Common is nearing completion, but a dedication won’t be coming soon due to COVID-19.
Crews are putting final touches on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza in the southwest corner of the park, with landscaping still to come. The plaza will educate visitors about the Shore Drive neighborhood, an African-American enclave also called Downtown, which was razed in the late 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
The structure stands on the site of Sycamore Hill Baptist Church, the last remaining structure in the neighborhood before it was destroyed by arson in 1970.
The plaza was developed as part of the Greenville Town Common Master Plan and was funded by the City Council in September 2017. The council awarded the $1.9 million construction contract to Berry Building Group in May 2019 and construction began about a month later.
An April 28 memo from city Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton said the contractor faced several challenges but expects construction to be completed by mid May. Security cameras have been installed and are functioning to help protect the structure, Fenton reported.
“The completion of such a long and historically significant project deserves commemoration, and we need to truly celebrate this monumental accomplishment and team effort,” Feton’s memo said.
However, the coronavirus pandemic makes a safe gathering nearly impossible, so the celebration will have to wait, the memo said.
“Those of use who have chosen a career in parks know that what we build is supposed to outlive us, and, unless we cut too many corners, it usually will. For decades to come, the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza will be providing park visitors a look at Town Common before Town Common,” Feton’s memo said.
Signage will be placed to announce the plaza’s completion, the memo said. It will tell visitors that its opening is “worthy of great celebration,” and the city will plan, schedule and promote one when the situation allows.