Sunny skies and pleasant conditions are expected to set the stage for tonight's Concert on the Common featuring Night Years, an oldies, classic hits and Top 40 band from Raleigh.
The band will play at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First Street, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free and food trucks and beer and wine stations will be on site. No coolers are permitted.
Originally scheduled for June 10, rain forced organizers to reschedule Night Years for tonight. The high is not expected past 80 today and temperatures will fall as the band plays on in clear skies.
This will be the first appearance for Night Years at the concert series, which began in 2018. The show features a male and female lead singer in a 10-piece band including a brass section.
Next Thursday, July 1, the concert series will feature national recording stars Chairmen of the Board. The Embers featuring Craig Woolard have been rescheduled for July 14 and the series will conclude with the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band-On the Border on July 22.
The Junior League of Greenville will be handling beer sales for each concert as part of their fundraising efforts for community projects.
The series is produced by Inner Banks Media, a locally owned company the operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB and 94.3 The Game in Greenville and 96.3 WRHT in Morehead City and WNBU in New Bern.