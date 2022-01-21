A team of teens from neighboring parts of eastern North Carolina are the best in the state when it comes to cybersecurity.
A combined team of Civil Air Patrol cadets from Tar River and Pitt Greenville Composite Squadrons of Wilson and Greenville have taken first place in the All Services Gold Tier of the State Round of CyberPatriot XIV. The team has been dubbed the River Rats.
The cadets have made it through to the semifinal round of the 14th season of the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, where they will be putting their cybersecurity skills to the test on today and Saturday against competition from across the country. The River Rats are one of over 5,200 high school and middle school teams from around the globe registered to participate.
The River Rats compete against other Civil Air Patrol squadrons, JROTC units and Naval Sea Cadet teams in the All Services Division. They have met to train and compete at the terminal building of the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport on weekends.
Since 2009, the CyberPatriot competition has challenged teams of students to harden simulated computer systems and resolve real-life cybersecurity situations faced by industry professionals. The competition provides students hands-on experience securing computer networks while educating and motivating them toward careers in cybersecurity and other STEM fields. Meets such as the semifinals competition can see teams working on systems for as many as five hours a day.
The team is coached by Capt. Nicholas Green, a cybersecurity auditor in the finance sector.
“I am really impressed and proud of the team’s accomplishments,” Green said. “The team placed first in North Carolina in the All Services Division, Gold Tier, and qualified for the National Gold Tier semifinal. This from a composite team from two different squadrons where the cadets had not met each other before the competition. Additionally, the team is made up of four middle school cadets who are new to CyberPatriot and one experienced high school cadet, and are competing in one of the competition’s high school divisions.”
Capt. Brian Hecker, squadron commander for the Pitt-Greenville CAP Squadron, said the team’s success is a result of some of the core tenets the Civil Air Patrol tries to instill in its cadets, 80 percent of whom are homeschooled.
“Part of the cadet program is very dedicated to aviation knowledge, but also character development,” Hecker said. “Search and rescue, how to serve the community.”
“They can knock out their academics at their own pace and then they can explore their own interests. Many of them have come to us from home school groups. They have their little study groups and such and that is how we have been able to grow our cadet program.”
Seeing the cadets learn tangible skills under Green has been a privilege according to Hecker.
“There are two things that come about,” Hecker said. “They learn from a professional. Capt. Green, that is what he does full time. He is having to keep up with the industrial and banking side of cybersecurity which is practically non-stop.”
“What they are learning also is teamwork. Capt. Green told me he has been doing this over the course of six out of seven years and has never had a group that never even knew one another before be able to work so intently together and communicate so well as a team. That is really something you cannot replace.”
That comes in the face of challenges for cadets as well.
“One of our cadets’ dad passed away,” Hecker explained. “He told us, after he found out, and I am talking about a middle schooler here, ‘I am trying to stay involved in as much stuff as I can cause that is what he would have wanted me to do.’ That is such a mature perspective. It makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.”
Despite winter weather that is anticipated on Friday, the competition is proceeding.
“CyberPatriot permits a virtual format, so our team is in process with preparations for our members to compete virtually,” said Capt. Liz Dunster, public affairs officer for the NC Wing of the CAP. “The members will all remain in their homes, and use a virtual meeting room in Microsoft Teams to communicate with one another.”