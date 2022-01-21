Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.