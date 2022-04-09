A visit to East Carolina University by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo culminated a six-week project that shared her poems with hundreds around Greenville.
Harjo read and performed for a full house on March 30 at the Black Box Theater in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center and met with creative writing students and faculty the day before.
Many in the audience had taken part in Big Read Greenville, which distributed more than 650 copies of Harjo’s “An American Sunrise” and encouraged a shared reading of the book with public discussions and musical performances, many centered on the Native American experience.
Harjo, the first Native American poet laureate, is a performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She is the author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs — “Crazy Brave” and “Poet Warrior” — which invite readers to experience the heartaches, losses and humble realizations of her “poet-warrior” road.
On stage at the Black Box she sang, read from her works and participated in a question-and-answer session. She said she spoke at ECU approximately 27 years ago and thanked the audience for the opportunity to be back.
“I’m still alive,” she smiled and laughed with the audience.
Beginning the event, Harjo played a song on a flute that acknowledges the keepers and caretakers of the land, thanking them “for this gift of life.” She also plays saxaphone.
Through the evening, Harjo sang and read about “tricksters,” dealing with war and personal hardship, coming together, having fun and remembering our roots. Most of her readings came from “An American Sunrise.”
An audience member from Kansas City, attending their first event since arriving in Greenville two weeks earlier, said Harjo’s performance and words really resonated and they hope to hear more.
Kirstin L. Squint, Thomas Harriot College of Art and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities and Native American literature specialist in the Department of English, began planning Harjo’s visit to campus in the spring of 2020.
“It was an incredible honor for ECU to host Joy Harjo and for our university and local and regional communities to have the opportunity to experience her powerful writing in person,” Squint said.
The six-week series of Big Read events were funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded to Marianne Montgomery, associate professor and chair of the Department of English. The grant also funded the free distribution of “An American Sunrise” to the public.
“I am delighted that so many members of the community were able to attend the reading and welcome Joy Harjo back to ECU 27 years after her last reading,” Montgomery said. “Joy shared her experiences as a Native poet and showed the power of poetry, stories and music to connect us to each other.”
In addition to her public event, Harjo met with ECU students and creative writing faculty during a class and luncheon on March 29.
“It was such an honor to spend time with Joy, share a meal with her, and listen to her stories and wisdom. What she shared regarding being an artist and a writer of difference, standing up for the indigenous community and advocating for herself and others like her was especially impactful to me,” said Ashten Shope, a graduate student in English with an emphasis in creative writing. “She advised us to stay true to our voice, even when the establishment tries to snuff it out — ‘Don’t ever give up.’ It was such timely advice.”
Squint said, “I am so thankful that ECU students were able to engage with such a thoughtful and important figure in American literature in both the class she visited and the luncheon she attended. It is an experience that many of them will never forget.”
Harjo was appointed the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate in 2019, the first Native American to hold the position. She is only the second person to serve three terms in the role.