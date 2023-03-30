The City of Greenville and its police department are seeking partnerships for continued funding of its ShotSpotter service as grant funds are expected to dissipate this year.
At a meeting of the Greenville Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners on Monday, police Chief Ted Sauls and Michael Cowin, Greenville’s assistant city manager, said that the service installed in 2018 has yielded more arrests for gun crimes in the areas of the city where it is deployed.
ShotSpotter is a system of sensors near city cameras that triangulate sound to alert law enforcement that shots have been fired, according to Sauls. He added the system lets officers respond more quickly, and the officers’ ability to communicate with personnel monitoring the camera systems yields information that can be integral to a shooting investigation.
The program costs about $200,000 annually, according to Cowin, and has previously been funded by grants. He said that a partnership has already been forged with East Carolina University, which has agreed to pay approximately $60,000 a year.
Capt. Chris Sutton, public information officer for the ECU Police Department, said that the university has supplied that amount for a number of years and that funds are drawn from student safety funding.
Cowin asked GHA commissioners to match that annual amount and said that the city would foot the approximately $80,000 a year that remained. He said that there have been discussions to request Pitt County Schools also assist with a smaller amount of money.
Sutton said Tuesday that ECU Police have responded to 70 different incidents resulting from a ShotSpotter notification since the system was employed. The department would focus on main campus and outlying facilities, the Tar River neighborhood, nearby schools and downtown businesses and residential areas, Sutton said.
The funding covers regular maintenance as sensors are repaired or replaced, Sauls said.
Sauls told housing commissioners on Monday that 16 percent of incidents reported by ShotSpotter that resulted in gunshot wounds have occurred in areas under the Housing Authority’s purview, while those neighborhoods account for 7 percent of the city’s ShotSpotter coverage.
The chief was adamant that those stats were not intended as an accusation, noting that GHA neighborhoods have high population density and that many people were at risk from singular incidents as a result.
Sauls said ShotSpotter gives law enforcement a better chance of closing a gun investigation because of an estimated 300 incidents only about 40 would receive calls.
Being able to pinpoint incidents to a small range means officers have to spend less time canvassing a neighborhood or area and can instead bring the investigation directly to its source, even in instances of non-violent gun crimes such as discharging a firearm in city limits.
Sauls, in response to a query by Commissioner Gary Davis, said that out of 715 guns recovered as a result of crimes, 222 were known to be stolen. He added that many offenders were also convicted felons and that another concern for him is the age of offenders.
Cowin told the board that, though the price is steep, he is a firm believer that ShotSpotter is the best product of its kind on the market. The city is currently in discussion with two other possible providers for similar services — EAGL and Accurint Crime Analysis.
Cowin also told the board he wished that there was a less “reactive” solution to gun violence in the city, but that he believes ShotSpotter gives law enforcement a leg up.
Sutton said the results more than make up for the high price.
“Trying to determine a reasonable cost for safety is very subjective,” he said. “You use the best tools that you can afford to maintain safety. Obviously, you evaluate how effective these tools are as much as reasonable to do so. ShotSpotter has alerted us to incidents where an individual was injured and we were able to provide immediate care for them, potentially saving lives. If ShotSpotter alerts us to an incident on our campus or at our community school and this expedites our response; so that we can end the threat before a life is lost, then it is worth every penny we have spent on it.”
Sutton added that potentially at-risk communities will continue to benefit from the service.
“Gun violence has been out of hand for a very long time,” Sutton said. “Schools, college campuses, churches and similar structures can be vulnerable to these attacks. We must do everything within our power to harden these targets and limit their vulnerabilities. ShotSpotter aids our efforts. We are the first line of defense for protecting our students, staff, and faculty. You can not put a price tag on these lives.”