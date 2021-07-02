Greenville police on Thursday arrested a man identified as a gang member who ran through noontime traffic at Fifth Street and Memorial Drive on June 18 firing a weapon in the direction of the Citgo gas station, the department reported.
No one was injured in the incident but at least two rounds struck the building, according to a news release issued late on Thursday. Abyjah Moses, 21, was located and arrested by members of the department's Emergency Response Team and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 3003 Caldwell Court, Apt 5.
Moses is a validated gang member within the City of Greenville, the release said, and has had repeated encounters with police. The gang unit charged Moses with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon within city limits in connection with the June 18 shooting.
This incident occurred approximately two months after Moses was released on bond for charges stemming from another shooting in Greenville, the release said. It did not detail that shooting.
Moses currently has 55 pending charges in Pitt, Guilford and Nash County to include multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm and kidnapping.
He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond for his latest charges. Jail records listed Caldwell Court as Moses' address.