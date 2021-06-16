A 71-year-old Greenville man who was reported missing last week has been found dead.
The Greenville Police Department reported Tuesday that Robert Glenn Edwards of Brownlea Drive was found deceased in the area of the 1700 block of River Drive on Sunday evening.
Edwards’ identity was confirmed Tuesday afternoon and his next of kin was notified.
Police had reported on June 11 that Edwards was a diagnosed schizophrenic and had not taken his medication since June 7. A Silver Alert was put into effect on June 11.
No foul play is suspected in Edwards’ death. The department said Wednesday that results of a toxicology report are pending and could take some time.