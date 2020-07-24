The Greenville Police Department and several partners are gathering on Saturday to give a local community center a boost.
Officers will be working at Operation Sunshine throughout the day to make improvements at the facility, which provides mentoring services for girls age 5-13.
The Chestnut Street program serves girls in the west Greenville area, providing educational and lifestyle services in a structured after-school and summer program.
The program also serves the community as a food bank and has been active during the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department reported.
Officers with support from about a dozen businesses and organizations will paint, replace ceiling and floor tiles, landscape and and update the interior design.
Materials, furniture and services are being donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement, Third Street School, FastSigns, H & J Construction, BeautifulinteriorbyMichelle, Painted Peacock, Opendoor Church, Sylvan Learning Center, Women of Jarvis Church, Pitt Community College Police Department and Kona Ice.
Work will get started early with a “big reveal” is expected in the afternoon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the department is not seeking additional assistance but thanked everyone who expressed interest.