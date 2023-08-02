The Greenville Police Department has released an image of a man it wants to identify in connection with a July 4 shooting death outside Planet Fitness.

The image was captured by city security cameras in the area of the fitness center, which is at 801 Thomas Langston Road, and around the same time Jayden Harrison, 22, was shot and killed, police said.


  

