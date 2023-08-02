Greenville police are trying to identify the person above because he may have information about a July 4 shooting death outside Planet Fitness. Call 329-4315 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
Susan Harrison, the mother of Jayden Harrison who on July 4 was found dead in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road, addressed the media Monday at Greenville Police headquarters on Greene Street to ask for the public’s help in providing information that would lead to solving the shooting.
Lori Cohens, cousin of Jayden Harrison, his aunts Jackie Tripp and Rebecca Harrison, mother Susan Harrison, older brother Kamron Hopkins, and aunts Annette Campbell and Teresa Allen, from left, join Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls at Monday’s news conference.
Bobby Burns
Staff Writer
Jayden Harrison was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, right, and loved his two cats his family said.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
PHOTOS BY Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls takes the hand of Susan Harrison during Monday’s news conference.