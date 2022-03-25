Police said that a 14-year-old girl suffered no injuries when several officers were called to keep her off a school bus during an incident captured on video this week.
Officers responded about 4 p.m. on Monday after a fight on a bus between three students on West 14th Street near Short Street, the Greenville Police Department reported. One of the students exited the bus then began pounding on the doors to reboard, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
A video circulating Facebook showed the girl surrounded by up to five officers. Two held her arm as she screams for them to “get off of me” next to a stopped bus. The officers then hold her hands behind her back as a man, who is offscreen, repeats the girl’s pleas to release her.
A social media post by the child’s mother read “This is how GPD treated my 14-year-old ... all she wanted was her phone off the bus.”
Hunter said officers received a call from the bus driver who said three female students were trying to fight. As officers were en route, the driver called again asking them to “step it up” after the student who exited began hitting the door.
That is when police arrived, leading to what was seen on video, Hunter said. “While officers were sorting things out she was briefly restrained,” she said.
Hunter said no crime occurred and the 14-year-old was sent home with her mother. She said that a police sergeant on the scene attempted to speak with the girl’s mother but that the mother wanted no part in talking to the officer. The girl did get her phone prior to leaving.
Hunter reiterated no charges have come forth and that two officers restrained the girl due to her emotional state. Hunter said it was not atypical for that many officers to be on the scene owing to the fact that the second call from the driver expressed a tone of urgency and that police could not be sure what to expect as far as an altercation or damage to property.
Hunter said a second girl involved in the incident was escorted home by police. No complaints have been made against the department in the incident, Hunter said.
A Greenville police reform advocate who alerted The Daily Reflector to the video said that he spoke with the girl’s family on Monday and Tuesday. He said such incidents traumatize young black people like the student involved.
“There have been studies all across the country that continue to show black and brown children have a high fear and a high level of anxiety when it comes to law enforcement,” Dedan Waciuri said. “Why is it that Greenville, North Carolina, supposed to be an inclusive city right, did not take heed to the fact and continue to treat our children as though they are criminals themselves? They already treat our whole community as if they’re criminals ... Our own children are not even exempt from that kind of treatment.
“We demand that the city come out with some kind of statement calling out those police officers that corralled that girl. Apologize to that child’s family because that should have never gone down like that.”
The family of the girl did not respond to a request from The Daily Reflector seeking comment.