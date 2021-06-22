The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
The department took to social media Tuesday to ask the community to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Rochelle Cabell.
It said that Cabell was last heard from at 11 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen at her home in the 500 block of Vance Street.
The department said that Cabell is 5-foot-5 and approximately 130 to 140 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her left hand between her thumb and index finger that says ‘faith’.
Cabell is believed to have been wearing a light blue shirt and pink pajama pants.
The post said that anyone with information should contact the department at 252-329-3399.