The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday is scheduled to give a second reading to policy revisions that guide teachers on the discussion of political and controversial issues.
Policy 7720, Employee Political Activities, received its first reading during a school board policy committee meeting on Dec. 6, according agenda materials.
The policy reading is among many on the board’s consent agenda for Monday’s meeting. Consent agenda items are generally considered noncontroversial and voted on together with no discussion.
The policy was developed after several exchanges during school board meetings over concerns about critical race theory being applied to instruction in the school system. CRT has stirred controversy because it asserts racism is central to the development of U.S. institutions and society.
The original policy largely regulated employees’ political activities. It said the policy should not be construed as prohibiting impartial study and discussion of political and other controversial issues in the classroom setting.
Revisions added go on to say study and discussion “will be considered impartial if both sides of the issue are presented and supported by primary or balanced secondary sources, so that students are provided an opportunity to be well informed and are ultimately able to draw their own conclusions.”
The revisions spell out five areas that teaching and work with students must promote. The points declare that:
- one race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex is not inherently superior or inferior to another;
- an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex, is not inherently racist, sexist or oppressive;
- an individual should not be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex;
- an individual’s moral character is not determined by his or her race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex;
- no individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity, religion, disability status, or sex.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Carolina Room of the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road.
In addition to the policy discussion the board is scheduled to hear public comments and an update on COVID-19 protocols among other items.
It also is holding a special called meeting at 5 p.m. to hear a parent appeal and objection to instructional and media center materials. The hearing comes after a parent objected to three books that were required reading at Ayden Middle School.
Visit https://www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6887 for links to the agenda materials.