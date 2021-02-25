Faith, resilience and the perseverance of her ancestors were the focus of comments by a trailblazing political leader during a Black History Month event on Sunday at Sycamore Hill Baptist Missionary Church.
Carol Moseley Braun’s keynote speech was a call to action for those attending to commit themselves to do no less for future generations than their ancestors did for them.
Braun is a lawyer and has served the U.S. government internationally as ambassador to Samoa and New Zealand, nationally as a U.S. Senator from Illinois, on the state level as Assistant Majority Leader in the Illinois General Assembly and on the local level as recorder of deeds in Cook County, Illinois.
Not only was she the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Senate, serving from 1993-99, she was only the second black senator elected since the Reconstruction Era following the American Civil War.
Braun’s emphasized that leadership takes courage and encouraged persistence with resilience and perseverance.
“The only constant in our lives is change. The challenge we all face is whether or not we will just go with whatever life gives us, or challenge the status quo,” Braun said.
Braun spoke about her life and journey in politics, saying that her path was possible because of the groundbreaking work of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and rulings like Brown vs the Board of Education and Loving vs Virginia, that eventually led to the civil rights movement.
She said these decisions shaped her life and had a personal impact on her.
Braun also gave thanks to the ancestors who sacrificed and endured unspeakable treatment and discrimination just to make a better future for her generation.
She added that every generation must continue to build a better future for the next by stepping into leadership roles.
The Black History Program was a virtual celebration that included a performance of the Negro National Anthem by the HBCU National Concert Choir 105 Voices of History. There were also performances by the Elizabeth City State University Choir and the Elizabeth City State University Female Ensemble.
Deacon Russel Clark of Sycamore Hill said that it was a honor to have Braun as the event’s keynote speaker because she is a trailblazer.
Also appearing at the event were state Rep. Kandie D. Smith and Congressman G.K. Butterfield. Butterfield attended virtually due to the pandemic, but expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate with the historic 160-year-old congregation.
He discussed the African American history of eastern North Carolina, saying there were 4 million slaves in the South when the Civil War ended, 330,300 of them from North Carolina and 8,473 in Pitt County who became free in on Dec. 6, 1865.
Butterfield said that black residents who are natives of Pitt County are the descendants of those slaves who were freed.