Candidates for state legislative seats debated the politics of public education during a forum put on by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
In response to a question about current teacher shortages in North Carolina at the chamber’s October Power Luncheon, N.C. House 8 candidate Drock Vincent, Republican, cautioned about the dangers of “woke” politics in the classroom, comparing shortages to ones faced by the U.S. military.
“We’ve politicized education so much that there are many teachers that just don’t want to get involved in the woke direction our public schools have gone into,” said Vincent, who owns Heritage Plank Floors in Ayden. “I don’t blame them. It’s the same thing with our military and you’ll see we have a shortage, a major shortage, in our recruiting. I firmly believe it’s because they’re going so socially political. There’s no room for that. We need to educate our children, we need to protect our nation.”
Vincent is facing Gloristine Brown, the current mayor of Bethel, for the District 8 seat, which includes north and western Pitt County. The seat is currently held by Kandie Smith, a Democrat, who is running for N.C. Senate District 5 against Republican Karen Kozel. Senate 5 includes all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties.
Smith said that filling positions starts with respect for teachers and that teacher pay is not the sole issue, though she advocates for it being raised. She also said that politics have teachers on eggshells.
“I’ve never seen so many politics in education,” Smith said. “I graduated from school and didn’t even know any of this and my mother was very involved in my education.
“Now, the teachers are afraid to teach because they don’t know if they’re going to cross a line, not even knowing what the line is, because we have gotten politics into the education.”
Kozel said that she advocates for a stronger police presence in schools citing her time as a teacher in Durham County. She said it was one of the first to implement police in the school 30 years ago.
“We need to make sure that we have people in there protecting the children,” Kozel said. “It made a huge difference in even the fights. These humans are huge, are you kidding me? You can’t separate them when there are conflicts.”
Kozel said if elected she would work to see spending denoted to schools and teachers instead of bureaucrats.
“In the U.S. Constitution, the nation is not in charge of education,” Kozel said. “It is a state issue, and to that end, it is a local issue. We would have a lot more money if the nation would do nation things — there are only six things they need to do in the Constitution, and leave the rest to the state.”
The N.C. School Superintendent’s Association in September reported 3,619 teacher vacancies across the state, up from 2,355 the year prior. Pitt County at that time reported 32 of about 1,700 classroom teacher positions across the district were vacant and there were 26 unfilled teacher assistant positions.
Brown wants salary increases for teachers to prevent them from paying out of pocket for classroom resources. She also would work to bring teaching assistants back to the classroom, she said.
“Teachers have a lot on their plates trying to make sure our children are getting educated, but when they have to stop to do various things, that is where your problems come in,” Brown said. “They get really irritated and aggravated and before you know it you will have some walking right out in the middle of the school day saying ‘I can’t handle this anymore.’”
Rep. Brian Farkas, who is running as the incumbent of House District 9 against Dr. Tim Reeder, referred to his legislative record in how to address issues in schools. Farkas said that there is still work to be done but that last year’s budget saw raises to minimum wage increased to $15 an hour for non-certified school employees like bus drivers, custodians and food service workers. Teachers also received what Farkas called a “respectable” wage.
Farkas said it is not enough, however, and added that the state’s courts have ruled that North Carolina is not meeting its constitutional duty to fund public schools and that the legislature has not taken action to fix that. In fact, past decisions have harmed it, he said.
“One of the most backwards policies I’ve seen in my life is when the legislature a few years ago got rid of master’s pay for teachers who literally invest in themselves, go to East Carolina ... and try to get a master’s in teaching. Now they don’t get any additional incentive for that,” Farkas said.
Reeder believes spending is not the easy fix people think it is. Like Kozel, he wants to ensure funding is spent on classroom teachers instead of bureaucrats and do away with “teaching for the test.”
Candidates also discussed issues like gun laws, making Pitt County appealing to industry and transportation. Brown and Smith said they would like to work with Farkas, who is on the General Assembly’s Transportation Committee, to pass legislation that would improve roads.
Kozel said that Greenville has “great” roads but that she would like to see better infrastructure in rural areas. Vincent wants to ensure that the county gets a fair shake with a Republican in the majority, and Reeder discussed ideas like adding a new airline to the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Thursday. Election Day is Nov. 8. The election also includes races for U.S. Senate, judicial seats, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and Pitt County sheriff.