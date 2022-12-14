Portion of Cotanche closing starting Monday The Daily Reflector Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A section of Cotanche Street between 10th Street and Reade Circle is closing starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. Ginger Livingston/the daily reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A portion of Cotanche Street is scheduled to close to traffic next week, the city announced on Tuesday.Cotanche between East 10th Street and Reade Circle is scheduled to close beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 9 for stormwater pipe rehabilitation work.The work involves replacing some aged sections of pipe and relining some existing sections, spokesman Jordan Anders said.It’s being done ahead of resurfacing that is scheduled for 2023, he said.Motorists can follow posted detours to avoid the area. They also are asked to use caution around the work zone.The section of Cotanche is a major conduit for East Carolina University’s main campus.The fall semester ends this week with graduation on Friday. Class resumes on Jan. 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022