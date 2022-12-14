Cotanche Street

A section of Cotanche Street between 10th Street and Reade Circle is closing starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs.

 Ginger Livingston/the daily reflector

A portion of Cotanche Street is scheduled to close to traffic next week, the city announced on Tuesday.

Cotanche between East 10th Street and Reade Circle is scheduled to close beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 9 for stormwater pipe rehabilitation work.