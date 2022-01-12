A portion of Evans Street is scheduled to be closed Thursday to accommodate demolition work proceeding the construction of a new hotel.
CO-X Properties is preparing to build a 101-room Hilton Garden Inn, 417 Evans St., on property formerly called the Hammock Lot and what was once the Cinnamon Indian Restaurant.
Demolition of the two-story restaurant building began Monday.
“We want to make sure everybody is aware of what is going on and do it as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Mark Adkison, operations manager for CO-X Properties.
The closure is needed so demolition debris can be loaded into trucks.
Construction on the hotel is expected to begin several weeks after demolition is complete. A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 26, Adkison said. Construction should be completed by the summer of 2023.
Paul Adkison, Mark’s brother, and Scott Diggs are partners in CO-X Properties. They are also alumni of East Carolina University. Both serve on the ECU Foundation Board and supporters of the Miller School of Entrepreneurship.
“We are very excited to be back in Greenville,” Mark Adkison said. “Having a business in Greenville, bringing jobs to Greenville, North Carolina, I think everybody is excited and we are proud to be part of the Uptown District.”
Adkison said CO-X Properties is committed to limiting disruptions to neighboring businesses.
“There is going to be some noise, and we want to keep that to a minimum. When anything large happens, we plan to inform everyone utilizing our friends at the city manager’s office along with being a good neighbor and letting people know things are going to be going on from here to here,” he said.
“We’ll try to keep the noise and our footprint to an absolute minimum as much as possible. It’s really important for us to engage in the community and being a good neighbor is a priority for us.”