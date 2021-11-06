“If you want to play an instrument, you have to p…”
“No, no, no, NO! NOOOOO! Don’t say that word to me!”
Only then did it occur to me, maybe I had ridden my 13-year-old granddaughter a little too hard. About the dreaded P-word: PRACTICE.
I don’t know how many times we had been through this. When she showed an interest in music, I had bought a ukulele. “Oh, are you giving that to me?” she asked. And of course, I said …
“No.”
To which I added, “If you practice enough to learn how to play it, then I will give it to you. But for now it belongs to me. Around here, we obtain a musical instrument the old fashioned way: we EARN it.”
We went through this ritual over and over. Each time she practiced a session or two. And then when she saw it would take more than a week to become a virtuoso, she gave up. I would lecture her on the importance of PRACTICE to the point that whenever I spoke to her, she would put her hands over her ears and sing, “La-la-la-la,” which was the only music I could get out of her.
I guess I can’t blame her too much, though; we live in an age of instant gratification. If I buy a TV and I say to the sales rep “Show me how to use the remote,” they show me, and that’s it, I know how to use it. So when someone says, “Show me how to play the ukulele,” they think it will be like that. There’s not even a remote chance that they know what they’re getting into.
And I have to admit, if I had to practice every day for months to learn how to use the remote control to my TV, I would probably buy an old fashioned set where you have to get out of your chair, walk across the room, and turn a knob to change the channel.
I had put behind me all musical hope I had for her. But then she came home from school one day and said, “Where’s my ukulele?” I was so filled with soon-to-be-disappointed joy that I didn’t even correct her: You mean my ukulele.
“Don’t get your hopes up. I have to do this for school.”
“So you actually have to prac …?”
“No, no, NO! Do not say that word to me!”
Evidently her practice-phobia had not healed. “Look, I only have to do this in music class for two weeks, and then I’m done!”
In a soft voice, as if I were one of Cupid’s gofers, I said to her, “Two weeks is plenty of time to fall in love.”
“I’m too young to fall in love.” I will use that against her, of course, the next time she obtains something resembling a boyfriend. But for the moment, she had a look on her face as if I had tried to set her up with the nerdiest guy in the school.
So then her grandmother offered a few words of grand maternal wisdom. “Have you ever seen a movie that begins with a man and a woman who absolutely hate each other? What always happens?”
She turned abruptly and walked away, saying, “No, no, no” and headed for her mom’s car that was waiting to whisk her away to school.
Of course, you know the answer. Whenever a man and a woman hate each other at the beginning of the film, you know that by the end they will fall in love and live happily ever after. Or at least until the sequel.
So never mind all her objections. I’m still hoping that someday I will see my granddaughter gaze longingly into her ukulele’s belly button (that’s what I call the sound hole) and sing along with Elvis:
“I can’t help falling in love with you.”